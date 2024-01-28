Carlisle United supporters were rocked by the news earlier this week that midfield star Owen Moxon had turned down a new contract offer from the Cumbrian outfit.

The League One strugglers are desperate to keep the midfield maestro, who was a key player in helping them to promotion from League Two last season via the play-off final at Wembley.

However, despite their best attempts under new owner Tom Piatek to get the 26-year-old to be tied down to a new deal, it has been in vain as Moxon has rejected fresh offers, and as it stands he will be leaving Brunton Park at the end of the season.

The only way that Carlisle can now perhaps get out of the situation in the best possible way is by selling Moxon before the end of the current transfer window, which closes at 11pm on February 1, and there is concrete interest in his services.

Blackpool and Portsmouth set to battle for Carlisle's Moxon

And according to journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon page, two of Carlisle's League One rivals are now in the running to try and sign Moxon before Thursday's deadline.

Per Nixon's report, Blackpool are once again looking into signing Moxon - just as they were in the summer window.

The Seasiders offered in the region of £300,000 for the midfield playmaker, but the Cumbrians were said to have wanted treble that figure at the very least to cash in on what was their prized asset at the time.

Since then, Blackpool under Neil Critchley have been in and around the play-off chase whilst Carlisle have struggled to fully adapt to League One, but in his 26 appearances in the third tier of English football, Moxon has scored three times and notched three assists to add to his 22 goal contributions in League Two last season.

Owen Moxon's Carlisle United League One Stats, 2023-24 Season Appearances 26 Average Minutes Per Game 85 Goals 3 Assists 3 Shots Per Game 1.9 Touches Per Game 63.1 Pass Accuracy 70% Key Passes Per Game 1.2 Big Chances Created 1 Interceptions Per Game 0.8 Tackles Per Game 3.2 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.1 Duels Won Per Game 7.2 Possession Lost Per Game 20.8 Stats Correct As Of January 28, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

The Tangerines will now try to sign Moxon for the final time in the next few days before the transfer deadline, but they will be joined by table-topping Portsmouth.

League One's leaders have money to spend to strengthen their squad, and John Mousinho is looking into the possibility of landing Moxon ahead of Blackpool.

Having lost Man City loanee Alex Robertson to a season-ending hamstring injury recently, Pompey are in the market for another midfielder, even after adding Brentford's Myles Peart-Harris on loan, and Moxon is seen as an ideal permanent addition at Fratton Park.

Carlisle should cash in on Moxon whilst they still can

No club wants to lose one of their best players, especially midway through a season and in the middle of a relegation battle, but there isn't a lot more that Carlisle's new American owners can do to keep Moxon.

It wouldn't have been a shock if Moxon got a Championship transfer this past summer on the strength of his League Two performances, where he proved to be a creative wizard at the heart of Paul Simpson's midfield.

In the end though, Carlisle held off Blackpool's advances in the end, as it would have been pretty silly to sell to a League One rival at the time - the situation though has now clearly changed.

Blackpool's persistence could end up paying off but the presence of Portsmouth, who are in the driving seat for promotion, could change things dramatically, and if Carlisle get a decent enough offer in the next few days then it would be no surprise if they decide to cash in whilst they still can.