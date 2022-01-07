Blackpool and Portsmouth handed boost in pursuit of QPR deal

Blackpool and Portsmouth target George Thomas is likely to leave QPR if a new attacking midfielder is signed in the January transfer window, according to a report from West London Sport.

Reports yesterday revealed that Blackpool and Pompey had enquired about taking the 24-year-old on loan this month.

Thomas has struggled to establish himself since joining the R’s in 2020 and played less than 100 minutes of Championship football this season, with the W12 club now seemingly open to letting him leave if other things fall into place.

West London Sport has reported that QPR will listen to offers for the former Leicester City player if they’re able to sign a new attacking midfielder this month.

Mark Warburton is keen to bring in cover for Ilias Chair, who is set to feature for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, and should he do that the door would be open for Thomas to depart.

The report claims that multiple clubs have indicated their interest, the majority of which are in League One.

Additionally, it is understood that contrary to previous reports the R’s are not pursuing Bristol City playmaker Kasey Palmer.

The Verdict

While Thomas is clearly a very technical player and often good on the eye, he simply hasn’t impacted games enough in his time with the R’s and it’s no surprise that he could be moved on.

This update looks good news for both Blackpool and Pompey, who were named as potential suitors yesterday.

With the west London club actively looking to sign a new attacking midfielder, it could just be a matter of time until the 24-year-old is given the green light to depart.

It remains to be seen whether the R’s would prefer to send him out on loan or sell him permanently but with his contract set to expire in 2023, the latter would seem to make the most sense.

