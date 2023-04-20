Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst is under consideration for the vacant managerial positions at Blackpool and Port Vale, according to Football Insider.

The Seasiders are without a manager following the sacking of Mick McCarthy earlier this month after just 14 games in charge, with Steven Dobbie taking over on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Dobbie will likely be unable to prevent Blackpool from being relegated to League One, with the club sitting 23rd in the Championship table, six points from safety with just three games remaining.

The Valiants are also on the hunt for a new boss after the surprise dismissal of Darrell Clarke earlier this week.

Clarke lead the club to promotion from League Two via the play-offs last season, but after a positive start to life in the third tier, their form declined and the 45-year-old departed after a run of seven games without a win which left the club 18th in the table, six points above the relegation zone.

Assistant manager Andy Crosby has been placed in charge at Vale Park for the remainder of the season as the club search for Clarke's long-term replacement.

But Hurst has emerged as a contender for both vacancies after the excellent job he has done since returning for a second spell at Blundell Park in 2020, leading the Mariners back to the Football League at the first time of asking last season through the National League play-offs.

Hurst's side have had a solid first season back in the fourth tier and currently sit 12th in the table, having remained clear of relegation trouble for all of the campaign.

He also masterminded an incredible run to the FA Cup quarter-finals, beating opposition from higher divisions including Plymouth Argyle, Cambridge United, Burton Albion, Luton Town and Southampton, before eventually being defeated by Brighton.

Would Paul Hurst be a good appointment for Blackpool or Port Vale?

Hurst has done an excellent job in both of his spells at Grimsby, but he has had mixed fortunes away from Blundell Park.

The 48-year-old led Shrewsbury Town to the League One play-off final in 2018, before disappointing spells at Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United, albeit he faced significant challenges at both of those clubs.

But Hurst has impressively rebuild his reputation with the Mariners and deservedly attracting attention after a decent season in the league and an outstanding cup run.

It would be a risk for either the Seasiders or the Valiants to appoint Hurst, but he is clearly a manager with a lot of potential and if he is supported properly in the market, he could be a gamble worth taking.