Blackpool and Hull City miss out on transfer deal as Ipswich Town get in first

Blackpool and Hull City were both blocked in their attempt to steal the signing of Bristol City’s Tyreeq Bakinson, as reported by Football Insider.

Ipswich Town have now confirmed the signing of the 23-year-old as the midfielder joins on loan until the end of the season.

Bakinson has played 855 minutes of Championship football this season, however, he has been limited to just 14 minutes during Bristol City’s last five league games.

It is believed that Bakinson’s temporary departure could pave the way for new signings to arrive at Ashton Gate this month, with the Robins not one of the busier clubs this January thus far.

Bakinson arrives at Portman Road with a job on his hands with Ipswich hoping to still secure a play-off spot, with the Tractor Boys currently eight points shy.

The verdict

Bakinson has struggled to gain regular minutes at Bristol City over the past couple of seasons as he continues his pursuit of playing regular football.

The young midfielder could be an excellent addition at League One level, with Bakinson capable of holding the midfield, whilst he can also be trusted with creativity in a more attacking role.

Not only could Bakinson bolster the options at Kieran McKenna’s disposal, but he will also drive competition levels through the roof at Portman Road.

Ultimately, Ipswich have yet again secured a deal for a player who has attracted Championship interest during this window, showing the ambition that the club has to trouble the top six positions as the season progresses.