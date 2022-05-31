Blackpool and Charlton Athletic reach stalemate in potential transfer agreement

Blackpool are keen on signing Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk this summer – but aren’t willing to pay the £500,000 fee that is attached to the terms of his loan deal with the Tangerines, according to LancsLive.

Kirk only signed for League One outfit Charlton last summer, making the move from Crewe Alexandra for a fee believed to be the same that they put in his temporary deal with the Seasiders.

After playing six times under Nigel Adkins in the league, Kirk was then a bit-part figure under his replacement Johnnie Jackson, who switched to a winger-less formation which did not fit the 24-year-old in.

Subsequently, Kirk was allowed to depart the Addicks and to the surprise of some, he headed to the Championship and Bloomfield Road, where he featured nine times in the second tier, assisting three goals.

Neil Critchley would like to add Kirk to his squad on a full-time basis, but Blackpool’s funds this summer are being targeted on other areas, such as a new training ground.

A deal could be struck however if money is brought into the club from a player sale, with Josh Bowler the most-likely individual to depart if a club offers enough for his services.

The Verdict

Kirk certainly showed enough to Critchley and the Blackpool hierarchy that he can make an impact at Championship level, but as of now a deal looks unlikely.

Charlton are more-than right to stand their ground when it comes to the fee – they won’t want to lose money on him having only been at The Valley for a year.

And if Blackpool don’t free up enough funds to make the move permanent, then it could be a blessing in disguise for the Addicks as the man who replaces Johnnie Jackson may see Kirk as an important player next season.

Should Josh Bowler depart Bloomfield Road though then we could see some movement – for now though the situation is at an impasse.