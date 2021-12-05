Blackpool among EFL clubs to rival Celtic & Rangers for 24-y/o midfielder

Blackpool, Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic have made contact with Jeando Fuchs about signing the Dundee United midfielder on a free transfer in the summer.

The 24-year-old, who has won two caps for Cameroon, joined the Scottish Premiership side in October last year and he has gone on to impress since.

And, with his deal expiring in the summer, it’s unclear where Fuchs will be playing his football next season, but there is plenty of interest in his services, with the player telling Foot Mercato that he has already been in touch with plenty of clubs, including Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers.

“There have been contacts with Blackpool, Peterborough and Wigan. Stuttgart has taken information since this summer. There have been contacts from Celtic and Rangers as well, but nothing more. A Premier League club as well. England would be good.”

A January move could also be on the cards as it would be the last chance for the Tangerines to get a fee for the former Sochaux man, who is seemingly not going to sign a new deal at Tannadice.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see that Fuchs is attracting interest because he is a useful player and he could certainly do well in the Championship.

On a free transfer, he was always going to have plenty of options and they will only increase if he decided to wait until the summer before making a decision on his future.

Ultimately, the player has the power here due to that contract situation, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

