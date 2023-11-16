Blackpool suffered relegation back to League One at the end of the 2022–23 season.

The club went through a managerial merry-go-round to maintain their Championship status; however, this desperation led to disruption, and the Tangerines were unable to perform to the standards required.

Neil Critchley has been reappointed and tasked with taking them back to the second tier and he could have some big decisions to make in the summer.

Football League World examines the players who are on course to leave Bloomfield Road for nothing in the summer of 2024.

1 Richard O’Donnell

Richard O’Donnell signed from Rochdale in the summer of 2023 on a one-year deal for the Seasiders.

He's been little more than a backup this term and it would be no surprise if he's not offered an extension

2 CJ Hamilton

Republic of Ireland international CJ Hamilton joined Blackpool in July 2020 and has been an important player ever since joining - earning a call-up to Stephen Kenny’s national side as a result.

Fans would be disappointed to see the winger leave the club, but currently, his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024. An extension would be the obvious move.

3 Marvin Ekpiteta

Signed from Leyton Orient in 2020, the defender is set to leave in the summer as the end of his two-year extension nears.

Similar to Hamilton, Marvin Ekpiteta has been vital since signing so an extension would be best for Blackpool.

4 Shayne Lavery

The Northern Ireland international has been impressive since joining from Linfield in July 2021 and has extended his contract by one year at the end of every season since.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the 2023–24 season so to avoid seeing him leave Bloomfield Road for nothing, the club need to hand Lavery another extension.

5 Callum Connolly

Callum Connolly has become an important part of the Blackpool squad since joining in the summer of 2021.

The 26-year-old has been a reliable midfield option and is someone that Critchley should be looking to keep hold of.

6 Sonny Carey

Sonny Carey is not someone that Blackpool will want to let leave.

He is in the final year of his contract but the club have the option of a one-year extension, which gives them time to agree a longer extension.

7 Kenny Dougall

Australian international Kenny Dougall joined Blackpool upon his release from Barnsley in October 2020 and has been vital.

As a result, the club should look to extend the midfielder's stay past the end of the season by offering him new terms.

8 James Husband

As with Carey, Blackpool have a one-year extension in James Husband's current deal.

He's been outstanding for them recently and is someone they'd surely love to lock down.

9 Owen Dale

It feels a bit like the jury is out on Owen Dale after he spent last season on loan with Portsmouth.

The winger still has some way to go to convincing Critchley that he deserves a new deal but is getting opportunities.

10 Matty Virtue

Liverpool Academy graduate Matty Virtue is in the final year of his contract and right now, it would be a surprise if he was offered new terms.

He's got potential but has to prove that he's worthy of a new deal this term after spending last season out on loan with Lincoln City.

11 Doug Thame

Dough Thame is another that will be keen to earn a new deal.

Signed on a free transfer in 2022, the 24-year-old centre-back has made just three appearances since and is on the fringes of the squad under Critchley.

12 Mackenzie Chapman

21-year-old goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman signed in the summer from Bolton Wanderers and there is a one-year extension in his current contract.

Given his age, you'd imagine Blackpool will be looking to trigger that at some point if they're not yet ready to make a big call on his future.