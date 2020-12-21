Blackburn’s Stewart Downing make claim about Harvey Elliott that should excite Liverpool fans

Stewart Downing has heaped praise on Harvey Elliott following the teenager’s impressive start to life at Ewood Park.

Elliott is currently on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool, and has already scored four times and provided four assists in 15 Rovers appearances this season.

The attacking midfielder doesn’t turn 18 until, but has played a major part in Blackburn’s recent form – finding the net in each of the previous three matches at Ewood Park, including the equaliser in the 2-1 victory over Rotherham last Wednesday.

Downing himself is a former Liverpool and England international, and knows exactly what it takes to perform at the highest level.

And the 36-year-old was keen to point out Elliott’s work-rate to go with his ‘frightening’ quality.

“Harvey is a frightening talent,” Downing told Blackburn’s official website.

“I think the lads have spoken to each other and mentioned that you look back to when you were 17, you’re a bit a headless chicken, aren’t you?

“But Harvey’s game understanding, his quality, his knowledge of when to release the pass, even with his goal, he never panics.

“He has the finesse, the quality, but he’s also fitted into the group very well. He’s definitely got the quality, but he runs around and works hard as well.”

The Verdict

What’s quite bizarre about this situation is that when Downing actually made his Premier League debut back in 2002, 17-year-old Elliott wasn’t even born yet, so it’s great to see the pair relishing in the same team almost two decades down the line.

But this praise really is deserved from Downing.

Elliott has been a breathe of fresh air for Blackburn this season, and if him and Adam Armstrong can continue at their current rate, then Tony Mowbray’s men have every chance of making the play-offs.