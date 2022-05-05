Blackburn’s stance in search for Tony Mowbray replacement revealed

Blackburn Rovers do not have a preferred candidate to replace Tony Mowbray as manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Mowbray has confirmed he will be leaving Ewood Park at the end of the 2021/22 Championship campaign with his current contract expiring this summer.

A number of names have already been linked with the job, including Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth, former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke, and Wayne Rooney’s predecessor at Derby County Phillip Cocu.

However, Nixon has reported that Rovers do not currently have a preferred candidate to replace Mowbray.

It is said they will interview multiple candidates before deciding how best to move forward.

During his five-year tenure, Mowbray has helped Blackburn win promotion back to the Championship and establish themselves in the second tier while only a late-season slump saw them miss out on the play-offs this term.

His exit could be one of many this summer with key duo Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell among the players with expiring contracts.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get some insight into how Rovers are approaching the search for Mowbray’s replacement.

Nixon’s update indicates that they do not have a favoured candidate lined up to replace the 58-year-old and will instead assess their options before making any sort of decision.

Mowbray has done a fantastic job with minimal resources so following in his footsteps will not be easy, particularly given some of the player departures that are expected this summer.

Supporters will not want the process to drag on and eat into the preparations for next term.

