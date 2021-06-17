Blackburn’s stance clarified and potential price-tag highlighted as Everton, Newcastle and West Ham circle

Blackburn Rovers are working on Adam Armstrong replacements and have “pretty much accepted” that he will leave the club this summer amid significant Premier League interest, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Armstrong was named the PFA Player of the Season in the Championship for 2020/21 after scoring 29 times for Rovers, improving his tally year-on-year after bagging 17 goals in the previous campaign.

That form has caught the attention of a string of Premier League teams, with Jones and fellow journalist Pete O’Rourke revealing in the latest episode of Touchline Talk that Norwich City, Southampton, Everton, West Ham United, and Newcastle United.

Reports elsewhere have suggested that Blackburn want £25 million for their star striker, though with his contract set to expire next year it is understood he could be available for around £15 million.

Jones has added that the Championship club have come to terms with seeing Armstrong depart this summer, in what is surely a boost to the chasing pack.

He explained: “Obviously, it is disappointing for Blackburn to lose somebody like that who is such a threat but they’re already working on players to replace him, so I think that they’ve pretty much accepted that this is happening now and it’s just a case of where he ends up.”

Blackpool striker Jerry Yates is the latest player to have been linked with a move to Ewood Park, though prizing him away from the Tangerines does not look likely to be easy after their promotion to the Championship.

The Verdict

This update looks like good news for the sides in pursuit of Armstrong as the journalists have suggested that not only are Blackburn coming to terms with letting him go, the fee could be less than the £25 million that has been touted elsewhere.

The 24-year-old has proven his quality in front of goal over the past two seasons and has pace that can really hurt teams at any level but there may be question marks over whether he’s got the strength to lead the line in the Premier League.

This update suggests that we’re likely to find out the answer to that later this year, though who he’ll be playing for remains unclear.