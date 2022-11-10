Blackburn’s Jon Dahl Tomasson makes Ben Brereton Diaz, Premier League admission amid West Ham and Everton links

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has admitted that Everton and West Ham United target Ben Brereton Diaz made the most of his chance to prove himself against Premier League opposition in last night’s EFL Cup victory over the Hammers.

The Championship club upset their hosts to reach the fourth round of the competition after a mammoth penalty shoot-out, in which the first 19 spot kicks were scored, but have their talismanic forward to thank for the fact the game at the London Stadium got that far.

Rovers’ hopes looked to have evaporated when they trailed 2-1 in the 88th minute but Brereton Diaz had other ideas and produced a moment of real magic to send the game to penalties – driving in from the left flank and picking out the top corner to score his 50th goal for the Ewood Park outfit.

The 23-year-old is enjoying a fantastic season and continues to be linked with a move to the top flight, with Everton and West Ham among the clubs reportedly keen.

Speaking to FLW after the game, Tomasson admitted Brereton Diaz had taken his chance to prove himself against Premier League opposition by producing a moment of magic in last night’s game.

He said: “Yeah. I think he had a good shot before that as well, just next to the post.

“Ben is a brilliant player and a great lad, in that way. That moment, scoring his 50 goals, and just before time with quite good finishing.”

Both Blackburn and Brereton Diaz have reiterated that there are no plans for the forward to leave in the January transfer window but with his contract set to expire in the summer, they will surely have to consider any significant offers.

The Verdict

Any potential suitors for the Chile international may have been disappointed not to see him start at the London Stadium but they have to have been satisfied with what they saw in his cameo appearance.

Brereton Diaz replaced Bradley Dack after 59 minutes and produced an eye-catching display – proving too much for a Premier League defence to handle on a number of occasions.

We’ve seen him tear up the Championship but producing that bit of magic at a key moment for Rovers and against top-flight opposition will surely mean demand rises further.

Though both the player and the club have made their stance clear, it is going to be a situation to keep an eye on in January.