Blackburn’s Elliott Bennett sends emotional message to Bradley Dack after injury blow

Blackburn Rovers defender Elliott Bennett has sent an emotional message to teammate Bradley Dack after he suffered what looks a nasty injury against Wigan Athletic last night.

Rovers drew 0-0 will Paul Cook’s side at Ewood Park last night, extending their unbeaten run to seven games and leaving them in eighth at the half-way point in the season.

However, it was an evening marred by the injury to Dack, who has been Blackburn’s talismanic playmaker over the past few years.

Dack has scored 46 goals and provided 24 assists since joining the club in the summer of 2017 and is Rovers’ leading scorer this season–having found the net nine times in the Championship.

The 25-year-old went down with a knee injury in the second half and had to be stretchered off by the medical staff.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray revealed after the game that the club were awaiting the results of a scan but that it looked an ominous injury.

He told iFollow Rovers: “It doesn’t look good now, he has to go and get scanned.

“There’s a lot of emotion in our dressing room. He’s an emotional guy and the team are emotional because of how much pain and discomfort he is in”

Dack appears to be a popular player in the Blackburn dressing room and Bennett, who has taken the captain’s armband for the majority of the season, took to Twitter to send an emotional message of support.

Blackburn’s next game sees them welcome Birmingham City to Ewood Park on Boxing Day.

The Verdict

You really feel for Dack, who has been fantastic over the past few years for Blackburn and had been in sparkling form once again this season. For his sake, you hope that he injury isn’t serious.

It’s great to see his teammate throwing their support behind him at what must be a really difficult time for the 25-year-old.

Losing the playmaker would be a massive blow for Mowbray’s side and, in all honesty, could spell the end of their play-off chances.