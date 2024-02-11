Highlights Blackburn Rovers' owners have decided to keep their chief executive, Steve Waggott, despite recent transfer mishaps and poor league performance.

Blackburn Rovers' owners, the Venkys, have held a summit on the inner workings of the club and have made the decision not to move on from the club's chief executive, Steve Waggott, but secretary Ian Silvester may be moving on after the Duncan McGuire mix up, according to Alan Nixon.

The front office at Ewood Park haven't given themselves the best reputation since the last few days of the transfer window. The club thought that they had signed American striker McGuire from Orlando City, but that deal fell through due to an admin error.

McGuire had travelled to England to complete the move to Blackburn, and it was getting down to the wire for the club to submit the relevant paperwork for the transfer to the EFL. They had all the documents ready to send off, but, instead of submitting them, they clicked to save them, according to The Athletic. This meant that the deal was off after the EFL rejected the striker's registration.

Blackburn appealed the decision, but it was rejected, again, by the EFL board. This transfer nightmare - a year on from a similar mistake concerning Lewis O'Brien - combined with their poor position in the league, led to some discussions with the owners about what the next steps of the club should look like, and who they should involve.

The Venkys recently held a meeting in their home nation of India about what goes on inside the club, and the personnel in charge of it, according to Nixon, via his Patreon. Waggott flew out to the subcontinent to speak with the club's owners, and they decided that the chief executive would keep his job.

As per Nixon's report, it had been rumoured that Waggott would lose his job but, instead, club secretary Silvester may be the one who departs in large part thanks to the McGuire mixup.

Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday, who also tried to sign the American forward, will go back in for the 23-year-old, according to Nixon. Wednesday had talks with him on the final day of the window, but he made the decision to pursue a move to Lancashire.

Blackburn chief executive lucky to avoid the sack

With the position that Rovers are in, they need all the help that they can get. Yes, scoring problems haven't been their biggest issue, it's at the other end of the pitch that they have been struggling, but the signing of McGuire would have at least been a different option or even just a boost for the fans to see a completely new face in a blue and white shirt.

They're only seven points off the relegation zone, and a frankly rookie error like that could well have been a very understandable reason for the Venkys to move on from Waggott.

Championship table Team P Points GD 17 Blackburn 30 36 -11 18 Millwall 31 33 -9 19 Birmingham 30 32 -13 20 Stoke 31 32 -16 21 Huddersfield 31 32 -16 22 QPR 31 29 -14 Table correct as of 11th Feb 2024

They made a solid appointment after bringing in John Eustace to replace Jon Dahl Tomasson, but Waggott in particular had to get that right otherwise he would have been really feeling the pressure from above.

Eustace looks a safe pair of hands but only time will tell whether he was the right choice to replace Tomasson. whose departure did not reflect well on the club.