Blackburn’s chances of signing Michael Obafemi become clearer amid Bournemouth and Fulham interest

Blackburn Rovers look unlikely to sign Michael Obafemi this summer and are exploring other options for Adam Armstrong replacements, per a report from LancsLive.

Despite being linked with a move to Ewood Park this summer, the Ireland international was not included in the deal to take Armstrong to Southampton, with Tony Mowbray pursuing the youngster in a separate transfer.

However Football Insider reported last week that the 21-year-old had turned down the opportunity to join Rovers, and that has led to other Championship clubs entering the race for his signature.

AFC Bournemouth, who are thin in attack with just Dominic Solanke able to lead the line, are interested in striking a transfer agreement with their south coast neighbours, whilst Fulham are also believed to be in the mix for Obafemi’s signature, according to Football League World’s sources.

The emergence of some of the Championship’s expected automatic promotion contenders may have swayed Obafemi away from making the move up north, but Rovers themselves are already looking at other attackers to replace Armstrong.

LancsLive believe that Rovers have a shortlist of six potential striker signings and that may now be five if it’s unlikely that Obafemi becomes a Blackburn player by the end of the window.

The Verdict

Despite not getting much game-time last season due to injury struggles, Obafemi still possesses a decent amount of experience for a youngster, having played 21 times in the Premier League during the 2019-20 season.

Obafemi possesses explosive pace, much in the mould of Armstrong, but probably not the same quality of finishing – although that’s something that can be worked on with regular minutes.

With Obafemi seemingly on the way out of Southampton but not to Lancashire though, it looks like it may come down to Fulham and Bournemouth for his signature.

With the imminent arrival of Rodrigo Muniz it would seem strange for the Irishman to head to Fulham – Bournemouth would be a more likely destination but anything can happen in the transfer window with less than two weeks remaining.