Blackburn will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

The summer transfer window has yet to really get going for Blackburn Rovers.

The Ewood Park club are one of the few Championship sides yet to make a signing, while young goalkeeper Joe Hilton’s loan move to Hamilton is the only outgoing so far.

But with Rovers’ opening game of the Championship season at home to Swansea now just over four weeks away, you imagine that Tony Mowbray and co. will want to gave at least some of their business done before then.

So here, we’ve taken a look at three transfer situations that Rovers will surely want definitive clarification on before they make their return to competitive action.

A decision on Adam Armstrong’s future

One player who looks to be the key to Rovers’ transfer business one way or another this summer, is Adam Armstrong.

It appears that any fee Rovers receive for the 24-year-old will dictate whether they are hunting in the free agent and loan markets this summer, or spending fees on players. Southampton have already made one bid for the striker, and are now said to be lining up a second offer.

Not only will Blackburn want to know if they are receiving a fee for the striker which could aid them in getting their other business done, but if it is to be the case that Armstrong leaves this summer, it would surely be better for that to be done sooner rather than later, then they are not scrambling around to sign a replacement for a 29-goal striker in the final few days of the window.

Central midfield additions

One position that Blackburn find themselves unusually short on numbers in heading into the summer, is the centre of midfield.

Corry Evans, Stewart Downing and Lewis Holtby all left the club at the end of last season, when Tom Trybull’s loan move from Norwich also expired, leaving Rovers with lacking on established senior options in the centre of the park, with just Lewis Travis, Bradley Johnson, Joe Rothwell, John Buckley and Jacob Davenport available in that position.

You feel therefore, that if Mowbray is to continue to use the three in midfield that he employed last season, they are going to need to add some strength in depth to that position, particularly with Rothwell’s future the subject of some speculation as he enters the final year of his Rovers contract.

A new contract for Ben Brereton

While for most English football fans, that run to the final of Euro 2020 is the footballing story of the summer, for those of a Blackburn persuasion, the rise of Ben Brereton with Chile has been just as enjoyable.

Brereton’s performances in the Copa America have shown just how high a level he is now capable of competing at, a remarkable turnaround given the struggled he endured early in his Rovers career. So while links with Leeds and Real Sociedad have yet to materialise into anything more concrete, those exploits mean it will be no surprise if that sort of speculation rears its head again at some point.

As a result, with Brereton another who is now entering the final year of his contract at Ewood Park, Rovers will surely want to agree new deal with the 22-year-old, to ease the pressure they will be under if and when that time comes.