Highlights Blackburn Rovers have changed their strategy and are now focusing on developing academy talent, with exciting young player Adam Wharton emerging.

Wharton, a 19-year-old midfielder, made his first-team debut last season and impressed with his composure on the ball and ability to recover possession.

Wharton attracted interest from Premier League clubs, but staying at Blackburn is the right move to continue his development and gain regular game time in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers have utilised their academy talent in recent times and may have produced one of their most exciting products yet.

Much has changed since Blackburn's historic Premier League title-winning campaign in 1995 where Rovers were outplaying and outspending some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Now, the strategy has adapted and evolved after dropping as slow as League One just five years ago.

A more modest, strategic approach has been adopted under Jon Dahl Tomasson, with many new signings this summer coming from across the continent.

Rovers kickstarted the window with the signings of Plymouth Argyle forward Niall Ennis while going further afield for the likes of Norwegian midfielder Sondre Tronstad from the Netherlands and Icelandic playmaker Arnór Sigurdsson from CSKA Moscow.

Swedish goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt also comes in between the sticks to replace Thomas Kaminski while up the other end young German forward Semir Telalovic was signed from Borussia Mönchengladbach to add competition up top.

Back in Lancashire, however, it is the emergence of one of their own which is exciting Blackburn fans with the teenage starlet set to take the Championship by storm this season.

Who is Adam Wharton?

Wharton began to draw attention after making his first-team debut at just 18 years of age, starting in a 4-0 win in the EFL Cup against Hartlepool United while his brother, Scott, opened the scoring.

Another respectable outing in the next round of the cup earned him a chance in the league, making his full Championship debut weeks later in a man of the match display during a 1-0 win away to Blackpool.

The 19-year-old went on to make 12 starts in 18 second-tier appearances last term, operating at the base of the midfield in Tomasson's system, scoring twice.

His first came in a 2-1 win in front of the Ewood Park faithful against Birmingham City, a driven effort into the bottom-right corner as he weaved his way into the penalty area.

Domestic performances have earned the youngster international recognition too, making the England U19 squads as well as the recent U20 summer training camp.

Who was interested in Wharton?

Wharton was reportedly of interest to a host of Premier League clubs, according to Alan Nixon, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace two clubs in the mix.

It was Wolves, however, who prepared to make a move late on the window, also according to Alan Nixon, while the player was unsure on the move as he continues his development at Ewood Park.

The young midfielder has entered just his second season in senior football and with numerous teams interested in his services, another promising year in blue and white will likely see interest resurface, either in January or next summer.

Why is staying at Blackburn currently the right move?

As previously mentioned, regular game time is of paramount importance if Wharton is to continue this impressive trajectory.

Wharton has shown little fear in dealing with the pressures of Championship football, his composure on the ball and his ability to recover possession two standout attributes for a young midfielder showing experience well beyond his years.

While accomplished in winning the ball back all over the pitch, he offers support down the other end too with a desire to build play from the centre of the park, routinely picking out progressive passes and kickstarting attacks from the base of the midfield.

While he has shown glimpses of his output in the final third with two goals and two assists in the Championship so far, his presence in dicating the tempo and retaining possession are often undervalued yet crucial attributes for a complete midfielder.

To build and harness such traits, however, game time is a must. Playing consistently in the Championship will do no harm to the England youth international and will only boost his reputation, rather than making the step-up to early and risk warming the bench.

While that is not to say Wharton could not deal with the intensity of the Premier League, building his overall experience of the professional game is pivotal to building all aspects of his game, with his current manager singing his praises.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph before the window shut, Tomasson said: "I have said it from day one, Adam has extremely high potential.

"On the ball, he is Champions League level. Off the ball, he is learning still. He has developed a lot and is a very good player.

“If you want to sell him, I think it is clever to wait until he has played more games in the league and his price will be even higher.”

His shot at the Premier League is therefore seemingly a when, not if, if he continues to impress at Ewood Park with the midfielder boasting a bright future ahead of him, whether that be with Blackburn or beyond.