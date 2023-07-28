Highlights Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Karamoko Dembele, a talented attacker who previously played for Celtic and is currently at Brest.

Dembele, who is known for his sharpness and creativity in the final third, would bring much-needed quality and potential to the Blackburn squad.

Rovers' interest in Dembele has not yet resulted in a formal bid, but with Brest open to letting him go, Blackburn may have the opportunity to strengthen their team ahead of the new season.

Who is Karamoko Dembele?

The 20-year-old, who can play in different attacking positions, is a name that some fans may recognise as he had previously played for Celtic.

Such was his talent, Dembele featured for their U20 side when he was just 13-years-old, and he made his debut for the senior team at 16.

However, whilst he would go on to make ten appearances for the Hoops in all competitions, Dembele decided to move on when his contract at Parkhead expired last year, as he secured a move to French top-flight side Brest.

Blackburn interested in Karamoko Dembele

The youngsters' time in France has been tough, although he was always going to take time to adapt to a new league and culture given his age. Dembele featured 15 times for Brest last season in the league, but they were all substitute appearances.

Now, it seems as though he could get the chance to move back to the UK, as L’Equipe revealed that Blackburn have the player on their radar as Jon Dahl Tomasson looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

They state that Rovers’ interest is yet to formalise in a bid for Dembele, with the club just enquiring whether a move would be possible. Crucially though, they add that Brest are open to letting the former Celtic man go, although it’s not mentioned what sort of fee they want for the forward.

Dembele, who is the younger brother of Birmingham’s Siriki, signed a deal last summer that will keep him with Brest until 2026.

What qualities would Karamoko Dembele bring to Blackburn?

Anyone who has seen Dembele play will recognise that he is a player who can make things happen in the final third.

He has a real sharpness to his play, which allows him to beat his opponent, and he has quality on the ball that makes him dangerous with smart vision.

So, he will add much-needed creativity to the Blackburn squad, and clearly he is someone who has enormous potential, given how highly-rated he was when coming through at Celtic.

Blackburn summer transfer plans

It’s been a very hectic period for Rovers, with doubts over the budget, which has prompted speculation that Tomasson could move on. Pleasingly for Blackburn fans though, that talk does seem to have died down a bit.

Either way, it seems as though Rovers will have to search for bargains and loan deals, so they will be hoping that Dembele is affordable.

After losing Ben Brereton Diaz on a free transfer, and with Bradley Dack moving on, it’s clear that Blackburn need to add more goals to the team, so that’s going to be the priority for Tomasson ahead of the deadline. He will no doubt feel that more depth is needed in other areas too, so it could be a busy period.

Blackburn start their Championship campaign with a home game against West Brom on August 5.