“Blackburn”, “Watford”, “the two promoted sides” – Carlton Palmer selects who’s impressed him most in the Championship so far

Three games into the Championship season and the division has not failed to live up to expectations from an entertainment standpoint.

There have been lots of goals, cards, missed chances, whilst there has also been a goal from another postcode, whilst QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng has also netted.

The picture is likely to change again tonight, with a number of second-tier fixtures scheduled to be played, however, some patterns are starting to emerge.

When asked who he has been the most impressed with in the Championship thus far, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, Blackburn you’ve got to say.

“I never thought that they would come out the blocks and have three straight wins, which they have done and they’ve been very impressive in doing this.

“I’ve been impressed with Watford. It’ll be interesting to see how Rob does and whether Rob can bring them back straight away. That’d be back-to-back promotions for Rob as a manager, that’d be tremendous.

The hardest Blackburn Rovers quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 In what year were Blackburn Rovers founded? 1875 1880 1883 1887

“And, I’ve been impressed with the two promoted sides, you know, to see Sunderland and Rotherham, especially Rotherham, as they’ve got very little resources.

The verdict

Blackburn have caught most by surprise when looking at the start of the season they have had, with Jon Dahl Tomasson making the perfect start after three wins from three.

Watford have also impressed under new management, with the arrival of Rob Edwards signalling a change of approach from the Hertfordshire club and the early signs are positive.

Sunderland and Rotherham have also adapted well to life back in the second-tier, and whilst both clubs will be striving to finish as high as possible, the first season back is usually about avoiding the drop.

As mentioned before, at the start of the campaign all it can take is one bad week and the picture completely changes.