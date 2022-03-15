Blackburn vs Derby: Confirmed team news as…

There’s a big game at both ends of the Championship table at Ewood Park tonight, as Blackburn Rovers host Derby County.

Despite claiming just one win from their last nine games – and scoring just once in that time – Rovers still go into this game fifth in the Championship table, but with the pressure building from the chasing pask.

Derby meanwhile, continue to battle against relegation following their 21-point deduction earlier in the campaign, and have lost four of their last five games.

Even so, the Rams start tonight knowing that they could move to within two points of safety with victory in Lancashire this evening, depending on results elsewhere.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, both managers have named sides that show changes from their weekend outings.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowrbay has made two changes to the side that conceded a stoppage time winner to Bristol City at the weekend, as Tyrhys Dolan and former Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson replace Sam Gallagher and John Buckley, who both drop to the bench.

Meanwhile, Derby manager Wayne Rooney also makes two alterations from the lineup that lost 2-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday, with Jason Knight and Liam Thompson coming in for Krystian Bielik and Luke Plange, who are both on the bench.

Blackburn starting XI: Kaminski; Rankin-Costello, Lenihan, van Hecke, Wharton, Pickering; Johnson, Travis, Rothwell; Dolan, Khadra

Blackburn substitutes: Pears, Gallagher, Brown, Hedges, Buckley, Dack, Giles

Derby starting XI: Allsop; Byrne, Davies, Cashin, Buchanan; Knight, Bird, Thompson; Ebiowei, Morrison, Lawrence

Derby substitutes: Roos, Forsyth, Bielik, Kazim-Richards, Stearman, Ebosele, Plange