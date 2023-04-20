He'd be a cracking signing.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are one of three Championship sides that is interested in signing Charlton Athletic forward Miles Leaburn this summer, as per us at Football League World.

As reported exclusively by Football League World, Blackburn as well as Millwall and Luton Town have taken an interest in Leaburn, with his recent performances in League One catching the eye.

All three clubs are competing for a play-off spot and no matter what league they are playing in next season, it seems they are keen to sign the Charlton forward.

Would Miles Leaburn be a good signing for Blackburn?

Here at FLW, we asked our writers for their thoughts on this latest news and whether he is ready for the step up to the Championship…

Brett Worthington

Miles Leaburn is probably one of the hottest prospects in the EFL at this moment in time, so it is no surprise that he is attracting interest.

The 19-year-old has taken on the role of being Charlton’s main man at the top end of the pitch, with him scoring 11 goals so far this campaign.

Leaburn has put in a number of impressive displays throughout this campaign and now seems to be one of several Charlton academy graduates who may go on to better themselves elsewhere.

The forward has still got two years left on his deal at the Valley, but you wonder if Blackburn were to make a tempting offer for the young striker, whether Charlton would be forced to sell considering their off-field issues.

However, either way, Leaburn is definitely going to be playing in the Championship at the very least soon, considering his performances and talent.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Miles Leaburn has produced a host of impressive performances for Charlton since the turn of the year, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting a great deal of interest ahead of the summer window.

Blackburn ought to consider stepping up their pursuit of the forward this summer by submitting an offer as he certainly has the potential to become a classy operator at a higher level.

Having provided 13 direct goal contributions in League One at the age of 19, Leaburn clearly has the world at his feet and thus would be a good addition to a Blackburn outfit that is already able to turn to a number of exciting young players for inspiration.

By learning from Jon Dahl Tomasson, there is every chance that Leaburn will establish himself as an important member of Blackburn’s squad if he makes this switch.

Sam Rourke

He'd be a cracking signing.

Miles Leaburn is undoubtedly one of the EFL's most exciting young strikers and is showing serious potential at such a young age for Charlton Athletic.

He's been the Addicks' main source of goals at just the age of 19, and his sturdy 6ft 5 frame looks well suited to the demands of life in League One.

As for a potential switch to Blackburn, this looks an exciting one for all parties.

Rovers seriously need to bolster their attacking options in the summer especially with the departure of Ben Brereton-Diaz looming, and they need a focal point in my eyes and Leaburn could well provide that.

Physical, strong and a clinical finisher, Leaburn possesses a lot of desirable attributes in a striker and he has a high ceiling in the game given what we have seen of him so far.

You feel Tomasson would afford him game-time next season as well, however of course, a lot will depend here on what division Rovers find themselves in next season with a Premier League promotion still a possibility via the play-offs.