Blackburn v AFC Bournemouth: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Blackburn Rovers host Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, with both teams having lots to play for as the Championship season edges closer to its conclusion.

Rovers, currently in seventh place and three points from Sheffield United in sixth, come into Saturday’s clash fresh off a convincing 4-1 victory away at Lancashire rivals Preston North End.

The Cherries, who will have grown increasingly wary of the form of Nottingham Forest, are second in the Championship standings and are three points ahead of the Reds as things stand.

Despite holding one of the better home records this season, Tony Mowbray’s side have been restricted to three second-tier victories since the turn of the year.

The south coast club have drawn four of their last five games, picking up a point from losing positions in the last two games.

Latest team news

With no fresh injury concerns, and player availability issues seeming to ease in more recent weeks, it appears that Mowbray will have some options come Saturday.

As per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, it is only Reda Khadra and Dilan Markanday that are unavailable for selection at Ewood Park at present.

Kieffer Moore returned for the Cherries against Swansea City midweek, chipping in with two goals to help grab a point after finding themselves three goals down.

Moore has missed a big chunk of the season and his return helps bolster Scott Parker’s options, with not many player issues concerning the south coast club at present.

Score prediction

It is very difficult to see which way this one goes because with so much riding on this clash, anything can happen.

Blackburn take a fair amount of confidence into this, however, Bournemouth have shown excellent character in the last two games, and it could quite realistically be a fifth draw in sixth for the Cherries.

For that reason, a 1-1 draw seems logical and likely.

Is there a live stream?

In line with EFL guidelines, there will be no stream for UK viewers, however, fans from overseas are able to purchase the game package for £10.

What time is kick-off?

Saturday’s game is at 3:00 pm.