Blackburn transfer round-up: Prolific striker linked, defender on the radar and midfielder tussle with Sunderland

There can be no doubt that Blackburn Rovers are going to have to add numbers to their squad this summer.

Having seen five out of contract players and five loanees leave Ewood Park at the end of last season – not to mention speculation around the likes of Adam Armstrong – there are plenty of spaces in the squad that will need filling between now and the start of the season.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, there are a number of players who are being linked with a move to Blackburn, now that the transfer market is open once again.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at all the big transfer stories surrounding Blackburn to have emerged over the past few days, right here.

Terell Thomas transfer battle

With loanees Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jarrad Branthwaite returning to their parent clubs and Derrick Williams having joined LA Galaxy, centre back is one position Rovers may need to add to this summer.

One potential target who has emerged to fill that role, is Terrell Thomas, who is available on a free contract after running down his contract with League One side AFC Wimbledon come the end of this season.

Now, reports from The Daily Mail, have claimed that Blackburn, along with Championship rivals Barnsley and League One outfit Sunderland, are all taking an interest in the 25-year-old.

Did these 20 players ever score a goal while on loan at Blackburn Rovers?

1 of 20 Harvey Elliott? Yes No

Ethan Ross linked

Like central defence, midfield is another position Blackburn will need to strengthen this summer, and Ethan Ross now looks to be one candidate to help add to the numbers in that area.

The 19-year-old is another who will be available on a free transfer this summer, having rejected a new contract with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, with his current contract now expiring, something Rovers could look to take advantage of.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that Rovers and Sunderland are both monitoring the progress of the teenager, who is said to be keen to make the move to England.

Mullin emerges as potential Armstrong replacement

While it remains to be seen just where Adam Armstrong will be playing next season, the level of interest there is in Blackburn’s 29-goal man from last season means they must have targets identified for in case the 24-year-old does make the move to the Premier League, and one of those, is Paul Mullin.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Rovers are considering a move for the 26-year-old as an option to try and fill that goalscoring void that could be left by Armstrong.

Mullin scored 32 goals in 46 league games to help Cambridge to promotion from League Two last season, and with his contract at The Abbey Stadium this summer, he could be available on a free transfer, which could be appealing for a club such as Blackburn.