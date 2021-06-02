Blackburn transfer round-up: Adam Armstrong update as striker transfer target emerges and Scottish club target centre back

With the transfer window slowly but surely starting to gather pace, one club who it seems are going to become increasingly active one way or another, is Blackburn Rovers.

Having seen a number of players leave the at the end of the season following the expiry of their contracts and loans, there are a number of players Rovers may have to replace this summer.

However, it is worth noting that there is also a chance of more departures from Ewood Park between now and the start of the 2021/22 campaign, meaning there ought to be plenty of rumours around the Lancashire club over the next few weeks.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest transfer stories to emerge around Blackburn over the course of the past few days.

Southampton’s Adam Armstrong stance revealed

Following his goalscoring exploits this season, and with his contract entering its final 12 months, it seems as though much of the talk around Blackburn this summer will focus on Adam Armstrong.

Indeed, reports from The Express on Tuesday had claimed that Southampton were preparing a £12million bid for the 24-year-old, who scored 29 goals in all competitions during the 2020/21 campaign.

However, subsequent reports from Lancs Live have now revealed that Southampton are not interested in Armstrong at this moment in time, although West Ham and the striker’s former club Newcastle are still said to be keeping tabs on Rovers’ top scorer going into the transfer market, although no bid has yet materialised.

Did these 18 players make more or less than 100 Blackburn appearances?

1 of 18 Danny Graham? More Less

Lyle Taylor loan interest revealed

If Armstrong is to leave Blackburn this summer, then Rovers will inevitably have to bring in a replacement, and a new option who has emerged to fill that void, is Nottingham Forest’s Lyle Taylor.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Forest are willing to loan Taylor out for next season, with the striker having scored five goals in 42 games since joining from Charlton as a free agent last summer.

It is understood that Blackburn, as well as Championship rivals Barnsley and Middlesbrough, are now monitoring the situation with regards to Taylor, and are considering a move for the 31-year-old.

Motherwell eye Magloire reunion

Another potential outgoing from Blackburn this summer, is centre back Tyler Magloire.

Having struggled to establish himself in the senior setup at Ewood Park, the 22-year-old was loaned out to Motherwell for the second half of this season, making 12 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish Premiership side, seemingly impressing in the process.

According to recent reports, Motherwell are now in talks with Blackburn about bringing Magloire back to Fir Park on loan for next season, with the young defender now entering the final year of his contract with Rovers this summer.