Blackburn to make late call on key player for Swansea clash after Mowbray reveal

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has hinted at making a late call over the selection of Ben Brereton-Diaz for this weekend’s clash with Swansea City in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Chilean international has been in superb form this season and his call-ups to the South American nation in recent months have clearly inspired him to new heights.

Indeed, it’s helped spur Blackburn on to a promotion charge this season and getting him back into the side as soon as possible will obviously be important to their cause.

Mowbray, though, has admitted that he will chat to the forward about how he is feeling after his latest spell of travelling to Chile and back, before making a call on whether he is ready to play the Welsh side:

🗣️ "𝙏𝙤 𝙛𝙡𝙮 𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙛-𝙬𝙖𝙮 𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙮 𝙨𝙞𝙭 𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙨 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙞𝙨 𝙖 𝙗𝙞𝙜 𝙖𝙨𝙠." 🇨🇱 Tony Mowbray says he'll make a call on whether Ben Brereton Diaz will feature this weekend once he's spoken to him.#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/x6tgeeKwVx — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 3, 2022

The Verdict

The Brereton-Diaz story has been great to follow over the last 12 months or so and it is clear he is in the best form of his young career so far.

Capping this season off with a Premier League promotion would be very fitting for him but Blackburn must make sure they do not rush him back if he is carrying a bit of fatigue at the moment.

One pinged muscle and they’ll lose him for a handful of games at least at a crucial point in the season – this is what Mowbray will be weighing up.

