Blackburn talent + Stoke City livewire: 2 realistic loan signings Portsmouth FC could consider next month

Portsmouth certainly made plenty of use of the loan market in the summer transfer window.

In the lead up to the new campaign, no fewer than five players made moves to Fratton Park on a temporary basis.

By the time the window closed, Josh Griffiths, Joe Pigott, Dane Scarlett, Owen Dale and Josh Koroma had all joined Danny Cowley’s side on deals until the end of the season.

As a result, the loan market may be something Pompey look to again when the window reopens next month, to try and strengthen their squad to keep them in the race for promotion from League One.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two realistic loan signings that Portsmouth could consider attempton to make in January, right here.

Ash Phillips

Centre back is a position where Portsmouth do look short on depth on at the minute, and Blackburn’s Ash Phillips could offer them some useful depth in that position.

Hayden Carter enjoyed an excellent spell on loan from the Lancashire club with Pompey in the second half of last season, and while he is now playing a more significant role in Rovers’ first-team meaning he will unlikely be allowed out again, it could ensure the Championship club trust Pompey with others.

Phillips could fill that role, given that after impressing amid a shortage of options at centre back at the start of the campaign, the 17-year-old has found game time harder to come by in recent months, meaning he could well benefit from a loan move that gives him the opportunity needed to maintain that early season momentum.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips

With Cowley admitting recently he is concerned about the possibility of Blackpool recalling Owen Dale from his loan in January, another attacking midfield option may need to be on the agenda next month.

One solid option who could be worth considering to fill that role is D’Margio Wright-Phillips, who somewhat burst onto the scene with Stoke last season, showing just how good he can be at Football League level.

That however, is something the 21-year-old has been unable to back this season, making just seven substitute appearances in the Championship, the last of which came all the way back in August, meaning he is another who could benefit from the chances that come with a loan move, especially with a club in Portsmouth’s position.