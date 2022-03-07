Blackburn sweating on attacker fitness for Millwall clash

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that he and his medical staff will make a late call on the fitness of Reda Khadra ahead of their game with Millwall tomorrow night.

The men from Ewood Park are looking to bounce back from their defeat against Fulham at the weekend with a win against another London side that is hunting promotion, though this time via the play-offs.

Indeed, whilst Fulham look good for the title, Millwall are trying to gate-crash the top six party with them in good form at the moment having won five from five.

Blackburn need to try and stop them in their tracks, then, as they aim to hold onto their ticket for the top six bash at the end of the season, but it appears there’s every chance Khadra will be missing proceedings tomorrow night.

Mowbray had this to say on the attacker:

🗣️ TM on Reda Khadra’s fitness: “Khadra didn’t train today, it’ll be touch and go for tomorrow. We’ll make a call tomorrow.”#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RSg5almavy — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 7, 2022

The Verdict

It’s undoubtedly a frustrating blow for Blackburn but they will leave it as long as they can before making an ultimate call on Khadra’s availability for the game against Millwall.

They need to ensure that he is completely okay to play if they do give him the call because if he flares things up he could be out for longer than is needed.

Tony Mowbray will have that in his mind, and it just remains to be seen what tomorrow brings…

