Blackburn and Swansea are both interested in Plymouth’s Niall Ennis, who is out of contract in the summer.

Will Niall Ennis leave Plymouth?

The 24-year-old striker has enjoyed a hugely productive campaign for the Pilgrims, scoring 12 goals in League One as Steven Schumacher’s side won the title to secure a return to the Championship.

However, despite playing an important role in that success, Ennis’ deal at Home Park is set to expire, meaning he will become a free agent.

So, he is free to talk to other clubs, and The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Rovers and the Swans are looking to bring the former Wolves youngster in. Unsurprisingly, Argyle have also offered fresh terms to Ennis, but it’s now entirely up to him where he plays.

Either way, it seems the forward will be in the Championship, and he will be a major asset to any club with his pace and movement that has made him such a threat for Plymouth.

The update states that both Blackburn and Swansea are keen to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer, although there is uncertainty surrounding the Welsh side at the moment as boss Russell Martin is expected to take the Southampton job.

Jon Dahl Tomasson will be seeking more firepower to his squad after Ben Brereton Diaz left the club following the expiry of his deal at Ewood Park.

Ennis has a big decision to make

Ultimately, the player holds all the power here, as he is out of contract, and he will need to decide where he wants the next step in his career to be. Of course, staying at Plymouth will be an attractive option, because he knows the club, the team and is settled, so he will back himself to score goals.

Nevertheless, Swansea and Blackburn are two sides who will hope to be pushing for a top six place next season, so you can understand why that would be tempting. In truth, it’s probably a surprise no other clubs are keeping tabs on Ennis, because whoever brings him in on a free is making a smart signing from a football and financial perspective.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and you would expect Ennis is going to make a call in the coming weeks as he then gears up for pre-season.