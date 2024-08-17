Highlights Stoke City's summer spending has been active, with several new players already acquired to avoid a Championship relegation battle.

The Potters' bid to sign Luke Cundle permanently from Wolves may affect Blackburn Rovers' pursuit of Lewis Travis.

Ewood Park could benefit if Stoke secures Cundle, potentially allowing Blackburn to target Lewis Baker for midfield reinforcements.

Stoke City have certainly not been hesitant to spend money in this summer's transfer window.

Since the market opened, the Potters have already spent fees on several new players, such as Viktor Johansson, Eric Bocat, Sam Gallagher and Bosun Lawal.

Steven Schumacher and co. will, of course, be hoping that those additions can help the club steer clear of another Championship relegation battle this season.

However, it also appears that the Stoke City recruitment drive may not be over just yet, and a familiar face looks to be back on the club's transfer radar.

Stoke want permanent Luke Cundle deal

Back in the January transfer window, the club completed the loan signing of Luke Cundle, from Premier League side Wolves.

In doing so, they reunited him with Schumacher, who he had previously played for on loan at Plymouth Argyle during the first half of the 2023/24 season.

The midfielder enjoyed a successful stint with Stoke, helping them to steer clear of the Championship's bottom three, while getting some useful game time under his belt as well.

Luke Cundle senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Wolves 7 0 0 Swansea City 34 3 4 Plymouth Argyle 27 5 6 Stoke City 16 2 2 As of 17th August 2024

As a result, it has now been reported by The Daily Telegraph that the Potters have had a £500,000 bid to sign Cundle on a permanent deal rejected by Wolves.

It remains to be seen if they will make another attempt to bring the 22-year-old back to the Bet365 Stadium on a permanent deal.

However, it could be argued that one other Championship side who will be taking a keen interest in Stoke's pursuit of Cundle, is Blackburn Rovers.

Stoke signing Cundle could impact Blackburn

While the Wolves man may be the one that the Potters appear to have moved for recently, he is not the only midfielder they have been linked with this summer.

It has also previously been claimed that Schumacher's side have also shown an interest in a deal for Blackburn captain Lewis Travis this summer.

The Rovers skipper spent the second-half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town, after falling down the pecking order at Ewood Park under former head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

With the Dane being replaced shortly after, Travis' tenacity and leadership was badly missed by Blackburn late last season, as they narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship.

Indeed, his importance to the side has been underlined by some impressive performances under new boss John Eustace at the start of the campaign.

As a result, they are not going to want to lose him, so soon after being given the boost of getting him back in the side.

That would mean the signing of Cundle by Stoke may be welcomed at Blackburn, since it may reduce the Potters' need to pursue another midfield target such as Travis.

Even so, that may not be the only reason that those at Ewood Park will be keeping close tabs on the situation involving the Wolves prospect between now and the end of the transfer window.

Eustace has already made it clear this summer that he wants his side to add some more options in midfield this summer, even with the return of Travis.

Indeed, with Jake Garrett having been sent out on loan to Bristol Rovers for the 2024/25 campaign, there is still a void in the centre of the pitch at Ewood Park that arguably needs to be filled.

One target who Blackburn have reportedly identified as an option to fill that role is Lewis Baker, although no deal for the 29-year-old has so far materialised.

But if Stoke were to secure a deal for Cundle to boost their options in midfield, it could also mean there is more of a willingness on their part, to allow another player in that position to depart.

That could then open the door for Rovers to swoop for Baker, who would add useful experience and an ability to get goals from central midfield that the club have not really benefitted from recently.

As a result, it does seem as though, one way or another, Stoke signing Cundle on a permanent deal could provide some helpful knock-on effects for Blackburn.

So, with all that in mind, those at Ewood Park may well be hoping for some success for the Potters in their attempts to sign Cundle this summer, for more than one reason.