Brighton’s Andrew Moran is a target for Blackburn, Stoke and Swansea in the summer transfer window, with the Premier League side ready to let him leave on loan.

Who is Andrew Moran?

The 19-year-old is an attacking midfielder, and he joined the Seagulls in 2020 from Irish side Bray Wanderers, before signing his first professional contract with the club a year later.

That came amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, proving that Moran is very highly-rated, and there is a hope that he could be the latest youngster to break through and make his mark on the Brighton first-team in the years to come.

However, with competition for places fierce in midfield for Roberto De Zerbi’s excellent side, Moran has understandably found it tough to get game time, although he did make his Premier League debut as a sub against Everton earlier this year.

Nevertheless, the Daily Mail has claimed that a loan move is seen as the best next step for the teenager, so he will be allowed to leave in the summer.

And, the report states that there is already plenty of interest in the player, with the three Championship sides making it clear they would be keen to take Moran on next season.

All three clubs are expected to be busy in the summer, and they have all benefited from the loan market this season, so they will recognise the talent that’s available from top-flight clubs.

This could be a real coup for a Championship club

Brighton are widely regarded as one of the top clubs around when it comes to identifying and developing talent, so the fact they think so highly about Moran means fans should be excited about what he can bring to a squad.

At 19, the reality is that he needs competitive football, and that’s not going to happen under De Zerbi next season, even if they have a busier schedule with Europe. So, you can understand why there’s so much interest, and you can be sure that Brighton will think carefully before they decide where to send the Irish youngster.

So, this is one to monitor in the summer, and whoever does manage to bring the midfielder in will be getting someone technically gifted who could make a difference in the final third. For Moran, it’s also a great opportunity for him to show what he can do, instead of playing development football most weeks, which is the case now.