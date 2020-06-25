Blackburn stance revealed as Leeds United plot transfer swoop

Blackburn Rovers are optimistic that Luke Brennan will sign a new deal at Ewood Park, despite reported transfer interest from Leeds United.

Brennan is wanted by Leeds heading into this summer, after establishing himself as a key player for Rovers’ youth sides this term.

The left-sided winger has scored three goals and produced seven assists for Rovers’ Under-18s this season, as well as making seven appearances in the Premier League 2 for their Under-23 side.

Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United?

1 of 11 Josh Warrington. True False

Rovers have recently announced via their official club website that Brennan has been offered a professional contract to stay at Ewood Park, with his current contract set to expire soon.

The 18-year-old is yet to respond to Blackburn’s offer, but Lancashire Live are now reporting that the club are optimistic over reaching an agreement with the talented midfielder.

Leeds are said to be keen on Brennan, as the Yorkshire club try to lure even more younger talents to Elland Road, where they will hope to break into Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team.

Blackburn sit eighth in the Championship table, only one point off the play-offs with eight games left to play this term.

The Verdict

Brennan is a huge talent who hasn’t looked out of place in Rovers’ Under-23 side this season, and there could be a chance for him to push for a first-team spot next term.

Leeds are a massive club, though, and they have shown under Bielsa that they aren’t afraid to include younger players on the bench and give them a chance to play in the first-team.

That could be a massive pull for Brennan, as he looks to make a decision on what is an important time in his career.