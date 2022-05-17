Blackburn stance detailed as Portsmouth eye six-figure summer deal

Portsmouth believe around £500,000 will be enough to sign Blackburn Rovers defender Hayden Carter permanently this summer after his impressive loan spell in League One last season, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The 22-year-old centre-back was a bit-part player at Ewood Park in the first half of 2021/22 but joined Pompey in January and has gone from strength to strength since.

Carter in all of the South Coast club’s last 22 games of the season and appears to have impressed Danny Cowley as they’re now seeking to land him permanently.

That’s according to the Lancashire Telegraph, who have reported that Pompey are ready to do all they can to sign him and feel that a fee of around £500,000 should be enough to get the deal done.

It is understood that Rovers are in no rush to make a decision over a player that is highly thought of at the Championship club.

The defender has been at Ewood Park since making the switch from the Manchester City academy in 2013 and is said to believe he’s ready for first team football with Blackburn.

The Verdict

You can understand why Pompey are prepared to push hard for the 22-year-old but it appears they may have to wait with Blackburn said to be in no rush to make a decision.

With Jan Paul van Hecke returning to Liverpool and Darragh Lenihan’s future unclear, whoever replaces Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park may feel that Carter is among his best options at centre-back and that would clearly make things difficult for Pompey.

Likewise, the player may be eyeing an opportunity to establish himself in the Championship side’s starting XI.

Despite Pompey’s efforts, it doesn’t feel like we’re going to get a resolution to this anytime soon.

