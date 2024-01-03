Highlights Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle, and Preston North End interested in signing Newcastle's Isaac Hayden.

Newcastle must recall Hayden from loan with Standard Liege for a potential deal to happen, says The Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle, and Preston North End are reportedly all keen on signing Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Hayden has found himself out of favour at St James' Park for some time now. He was sent on loan to Norwich City last season, before being recalled early due to injury, and is currently with Belgian Jupiler Pro League club Standard Liege.

Championship clubs want Isaac Hayden

It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old will finish the window where he is, however, with the race on among second tier clubs for his signature.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Blackburn, Wednesday, Plymouth, and Preston are all keeping tabs on Hayden's situation with a view to taking him for the second half of the season.

It is said that the Championship teams in pursuit would need Newcastle to recall Hayden from his loan with the Belgian club for a deal to be done.

Newcastle ready to terminate loan

Reports late last month indicated that the Tynesiders were preparing to terminate the midfielder's loan deal at Standard Liege to find him a new club in the winter window.

That is thought to be a result of the player falling out of favour, having only featured in two of their last six games, but the Mags may also have the prospect of a permanent deal in the summer in their minds.

Isaac Hayden still has plenty of time left on his Newcastle deal

Hayden was handed a new six-year deal in the summer of 2020, which means he still has more than two years on his current St James' Park contract.

He's fallen out of favour since the Saudi PIF-backed takeover and the appointment of Eddie Howe - not featuring for the Toon since the 2021/22 campaign.

Injuries have hampered him in recent years but it does seem as though a fresh start elsewhere at some point soon would be the best thing for Hayden.

A useful addition for Championship clubs

A defensive-minded midfielder who is not afraid of the physical battle but doesn't use possession particularly well (FBref), the 28-year-old took a while to get up to speed while on loan with Norwich last season but showed in glimpses that he can be a very useful addition at second tier level.

Isaac Hayden for Norwich City 2022/23 via Whoscored Appearances (Starts) 14 (9) Minutes 817 Tackles per 90 1.6 Interceptions per 90 1.1 Aerials won per 90 2.1 Passes per 90 33.9 Key passes per 90 0.2 Pass success 80.8% Goals/Assists 0/0

His injury record will be a concern but assuming Newcastle are happy to pay a good chunk of his wages, which are reportedly £22,000 per week, Hayden would still make a sound signing - particularly for teams like Wednesday and Argyle nearer the bottom of the table.

North End and Rovers could both do with adding another body in midfield and the Newcastle player represents a shrewd pick-up from that perspective.