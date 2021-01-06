Blackburn, Sheffield Wednesday eyeing up move for Everton man

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is wanted by a trio of Championship sides, according to the Daily Mail.

Branthwaite joined Everton on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Carlisle United last January, for a fee of around £750,000.

The defender made four Premier League appearances under Carlo Ancelotti towards the back end of last season, starting alongside Michael Keane in defence.

But the 18-year-old has made only one appearance for the Toffees this season – lasting only 24 minutes in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Salford City in September.

He’s now fit after returning from injury, and a loan move could be in the offing for him this month as he looks to get back up to speed.

According to the Daily Mail, Preston, Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Branthwaite.

Blackburn in particular are desperate for defensive reinforcements this month, with Derrick Williams, Scott Wharton and Daniel Ayala all out injured.

The Verdict

Branthwaite looks to be a real talent, and the fact he played four times under Ancelotti last season shows how highly rated he is by the Italian.

He’s only 18, and at this stage of his career, he needs to get out and get regular game time under his belt.

You can tell why these three clubs need defensive reinforcements. Ben Davies’ future at Preston looks uncertain, whilst Blackburn are lacking any sort of depth whatsoever.

Sheffield Wednesday need to stop conceding goals if they are to start climbing the table, too, so he would be a good addition for each of these sides.