Blackburn look set to win the race to sign goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt from Odd after he failed to turn up for a medical with Brondby.

Who is Leopold Wahlstedt?

The 24-year-old is a name that most fans won’t have come across, as he has only played for Norwegian sides Arendal and Odd in his career so far, the latter a top division side.

Wahlstedt has featured regularly for Odd this season, with the top-flight in Norway already 17 games in. And, whilst the team sit in mid-table, he has been an impressive figure in goal, with only two sides having conceded fewer.

Such form has caught the eye, as it was revealed that the stopper had been set to fly to Denmark on Tuesday to finalise a transfer to Brondby. The Danish side are on the lookout for a new keeper after selling Mads Hermansen to Leicester City for £5m.

However, Norwegian media outlet Nettavisen has stated that Wahlstedt opted against going to Brondby following late interest from Blackburn.

Blackburn to sign Leopold Wahlstedt

The update claims that Blackburn are set to pay a ‘slightly higher’ amount for the keeper than Brondby, with the Danish side thought to have offered around £600,000.

Given how close the move to Brondby was, it would suggest that this will now go through, and the keeper will be a welcome addition for Jon Dahl Tomasson as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

Do Blackburn need Leopold Wahlstedt?

Aynsley Pears is the number one at Blackburn, and he was rewarded with a long-term contract just a matter of months ago, so you would think that his place in the XI is safe, at least initially anyway.

However, there are doubts about the future of Thomas Kaminski, who has attracted interest from Premier League Luton.

So far, the clubs have been unable to agree a fee, with Rovers thought to be demanding around £3m for the keeper, with the Hatters around £500,000 short of that at the moment. But, this indicates that there is an expectation an agreement will be reached, with Wahlstedt brought in to challenge Pears.

Blackburn summer transfer plans

We know that this is going to be a tough summer for Blackburn, with Tomasson and the recruitment team knowing they’re going to have to work hard to get the squad in the shape they want.

To do that, they will need to let players go, and Kaminski is an obvious sale on that front. He will bring in a decent fee, he isn’t in the best XI, and his replacement, Wahlstedt, could be brought in for a cheaper price, allowing profit to be used to strengthen elsewhere.

So, this would be a good bit of business for Blackburn, and, crucially, Wahlstedt would be arriving with good pedigree. He has been playing well for Odd, and at 24, he should have his best years in front of him.

Blackburn start their Championship campaign on Saturday, when they welcome West Brom to Ewood Park.