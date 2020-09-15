Blackburn set to miss out on international signing

Jaka Bijol is set to join German side Hanover 96 rather than Blackburn Rovers this transfer window, as he makes his move away from Russian side CSKA Moscow, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old is a Slovenian international and Blackburn Rovers had put an offer on the table but the Russian club decided that it wasn’t good enough.

Indeed, it looks as though Hanover 96 have won the race for him with the report now stating that he is in advanced talks with the 2.Bundesliga outfit ahead of agreeing personal terms and sealing the move.

Blackburn have been looking to Europe to add to their side this summer window and still have time to bring in other targets as Tony Mowbray eyes another promotion push.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Blackburn Rovers academy graduates are at now?

1 of 9 Which club does Jason Lowe play for now? Port Vale Blackpool Bolton Wanderers Salford City

The Verdict

Rovers started this season with a defeat at Bournemouth but certainly pushed the Cherries close and will be looking to bounce back quickly and get some wins on the board.

There are some good players at Rovers and in the youth set-up coming through so there’s plenty to be pleased about but, even so, it’s never nice to see your side miss out on a reported target.

Sometimes things aren’t meant to be, though, and the club will move on.