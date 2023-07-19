Blackburn are expecting manager Jon Dahl Tomasson to leave ahead of the new season after a disagreement with the board over the direction of the club.

The Dane was only named as the Rovers boss last year, and he enjoyed a successful first season as a coach in England, even though his team missed out on a play-off spot on the final day.

Given the performances, there was optimism around Ewood Park about the future under Tomasson, but it was revealed last week that the already tight budget has been cut by owners Venky’s due to demands from the Indian government.

Since then, there has been doubts over the future of Tomasson, and TEAMtalk has claimed that he is set to move on before the Championship starts.

“Jon Dahl Tomasson has held talks with Blackburn Rovers about his future and the club are expecting him to leave before the start of the season.”

“Tomasson does not feel like he has been backed this summer. We also understand that the 46-year-old does not think his vision for the club’s future is the same as the Ewood Park hierarchy.

“Tomasson has been taking training but Rovers players have also voiced concerns to the club’s senior staff that they do not believe Tomasson wants to stay. Now we understand that talks have taken place that could see Tomasson depart his role with the club.”

Blackburn’s financial circumstances change

As mentioned, it has been stated that pressure from the Indian government has caused a change in plan for Rovers ahead of the new season.

Part of the update also explained that players will have to depart, and talented young central defender Ashley Phillips is poised to leave, with Tottenham set to sign the England youth international in a deal worth around £3m. Plus, there are doubts about the future of Adam Wharton, whilst at least two new signings are thought to have stalled due to the off-field issues.

What next for Blackburn?

Obviously, this situation needs to be clarified as quickly as possible, as the uncertainty will do nobody any favours. So, fans will hope for a quick resolution, and they will want Tomasson to stay, as they will recognise that he had been building something positive with the club.

It seems the goalposts have been moved, so most would understand if Tomasson did want to depart. It’s also worth noting that he is a manager who has a good reputation, as he was linked with the likes of Feyenoord and PSV in the summer.

Therefore, staying at a Blackburn side that could struggle next season is not what he will want, particularly as he would have been expecting to push for the play-offs once again.

Blackburn’s pre-season plans

Rovers’ pre-season is well underway, with the side having been to Austria, and they’re now set to play games against Fleetwood, Barnsley, Stockport and Girona.

The Lancashire side will begin their Championship campaign with a game against West Brom at home on August 5.