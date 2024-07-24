Highlights Blackburn Rovers closing in on deal to sign Japanese striker, potential crucial addition to their squad this season.

Blackburn Rovers are set to complete a deal for Japanese striker Yuki Ohashi in what would be their first significant transfer incoming of the entire summer.

Ohashi's move to Blackburn looks on the verge of being done, according to Lancashire Telegraph reporter Elliott Jackson, and The Sun's Alan Nixon has revealed that the 27-year-old will land in England today to undergo a medical.

The striker is set to leave J1 League side Sanfrecce Hiroshima to sign for Rovers in a six-figure deal, after scoring 16 goals in all competitions so far in 2024.

Yuki Ohashi's record in Japan (all competitions) - As Per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 139 40 13

Ohashi will become Blackburn's first senior signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrivals of young winger Aodhan Docherty from Linfield and former Everton goalkeeper Jack Barrett - the former who will be heading to Rovers' development squad and the latter who will be a backup goalkeeper.

According to the aforementioned Nixon via his Patreon account, Rovers are willing to allocate Ohashi to one of their four spaces for players who have 'exceptional talent' as part of the new post-Brexit rules.

Yuki Ohashi is set to sign for Blackburn Rovers

Ohashi's move to England is a big moment in the forward's career. He started his senior career in 2018 after leaving his college team, Chuo University, and has played in the J1 League ever since, making 112 appearances in the division and scoring 31 goals.

He is currently playing for his second club, having joined Sanfrecce Hiroshima from Shonan Bellmare at the beginning of the year.

The Japanese top flight season starts in February and ends in December, so Ohashi is signing for Blackburn in the middle of his current campaign, meaning that his match sharpness should be up to speed when he becomes a part of Rovers' pre-season training schedule.

The forward has been in excellent form in the J1 League lately, with four goals and two assists in his last seven games.

As is the case with many players who play Championship football for the first time, it may be difficult for Ohashi to get used to the league initially, but if he gets chances, it seems as though he knows where the back of the net is.

Scoring goals was not the main issue for Blackburn last season, as Watford were the only team outside the top nine in the Championship to score more than Rovers over the course of the campaign.

However, Golden Boot winner Sammie Szmodics had a big part to play in that, and Ohashi will hope that he can enjoy similar goal-scoring success in John Eustace's Blackburn side.

Yuki Ohashi deal could be a prelude to potential Sammie Szmodics departure from Blackburn Rovers

As things stand, Ohashi will be added to Rovers' attacking options, which include Szmodics, Sam Gallagher, Jack Vale and Harry Leonard.

Vale spent last season on loan at Motherwell, while 20-year-old Leonard scored three Championship goals in what was his breakthrough season at Ewood Park.

Gallagher has entered the final 12 months of his contract, and attracted interest from Ipswich Town in the January transfer window, so it remains to be seen whether he will still be at Blackburn at the start of next season, although Eustace will surely want to keep hold of the physical forward if he can.

The Tractor Boys are also interested in Blackburn's talisman, Szmodics, following his 33-goal haul in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign, which included a brace on the final day against Leicester City to ensure Rovers' Championship survival.

Ipswich have had a £6m bid rejected, as per the East Anglian Daily Times, with Blackburn hoping to receive a transfer fee nearer £20m - a compromise though will surely be needed in order to strike a deal.

Leeds United are also reportedly keen on Szmodics, as first claimed by the Daily Mirror (22/7; 11:31am), although local reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post have stated that he is not a Whites target this summer.

Ohashi could be seen as a potential replacement for Szmodics amid the transfer interest that is surrounding the 28-year-old.

If Blackburn do not tighten up at the back after having the third-worst defensive record in the Championship last season, then the pressure will be on Ohashi to deliver goals at the other end, especially if Szmodics leaves the club.