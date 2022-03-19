Blackburn Rovers youngster Tyrhys Dolan posts emotional message after team announcement

It’s been an incredible few seasons for Tyrhys Dolan since his move to Blackburn and the latest achievement for the youngster was announced today, as he was called up to England’s Under-20 squad for the next round of fixtures.

The national side will face off against rivals Germany and Poland over the course of the next two games – and Dolan will be featuring for the side for the first time and took to Twitter to announce his joy at receiving the call up.

The young attacker has been excellent for Blackburn since his move and despite his age, has managed to feature prominently for Rovers’ first-team. Despite mainly feeling he would be a signing for the future, he has instead ended up in the starting mix already and has impressed when called upon.

Now, he looks set to make the next step in his career by making an appearance for his national team’s youth setup – and issued a message via his Twitter, claiming you ‘should never give up on your dreams’ after the announcement.

Never give up on your dreams 🙏🏾💙 https://t.co/k5Rh7qT1sz — Tyrhys Dolan (@TyrhysDolan10) March 18, 2022

Last year at just 18-years-old, he made 37 appearances and managed four goal contributions despite his youth and inexperience in the second tier. He has continued to thrive this year too in a side that has battled for a play-off spot, making 29 appearances and increasing his goal contribution rate to seven so far.

Dolan then is already proving he has what it takes to cut it in the second tier despite his age – and it appears the only way is up for the former Preston North End academy man.

The Verdict

Tyrhys Dolan has defied the odds and has broken into the first-team reckoning at Blackburn and continues to look brighter and brighter since his move to Ewood Park.

It is hard to believe that he was let go by Preston North End, with the side obviously feeling he might not offer them anything in the future or in their first-team. Rather than tail off though, he sealed a move to Rovers and has ended up thriving and impressing regularly.

For Blackburn, he has showcased his skill and talents and the way in which he is continuing to develop and prove his worth is incredible. The trajectory certainly looks like an upwards one for the young talent.

Considering the strides that he has made already in terms of getting regular action and pushing himself into the first-team, you’d have to think that he’ll be a key player for Rovers now over the next few years too.