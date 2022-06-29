Blackburn Rovers youngster signs first pro deal

Blackburn Rovers have agreed a pro contract with Charlie Weston, with it proving the first one he has signed with the club.

The men from Ewood Park are embarking on a new era this summer with Jon Dahl Tomasson installed as Tony Mowbray’s successor as manager.

Indeed, the former Danish international will be looking to make an early good impression, and he has said one of his aims is to promote from within if the young players at the club are good enough to feature for the first-team.

That said, then, Weston will be hoping to benefit from that with him signing his first pro deal with the club.

The club announced on Twitter:

✍️ We are pleased to announce that young midfielder Charlie Weston has signed his first professional contract with the club. Congrats, Charlie! 👏#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) June 29, 2022

The Verdict

This is an exciting moment for Weston and his family and friends.

All the hard work coming through as a kid has been worth it as he has won himself a pro deal.

However, this is not where that hard work ends, with him now needing to kick on and try and, eventually, work himself into the first-team picture if possible.

There will be ups and downs on the way but he has shown enough about himself to get his far, and that should inspire him to kick on further.

Quiz: The celebrities that support Blackburn Rovers – But how well do you know them?

1 of 20 How old is Matt Smith? 35 37 39 40