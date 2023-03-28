Blackburn Rovers could be set for a dramatic couple of months as the Championship seasons draws to a close.

The Ewood Park club currently sit fifth in the second-tier table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and four points clear of seventh placed Millwall.

As a result, Jon Dahl Tomasson will still have his eyes set on winning promotion to the Premier League, in his first season as head coach of the Lancashire based outfit.

There are of course, also a number of famous faces who will be hoping the Dane can indeed prove successful when it comes to that particular challenge.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four of Blackburn Rovers' most famous supporters, right here.

4 Carl Fogarty

One legend of the sporting world who is a supporter of Rovers, is motorcycling icon Carl Fogarty.

The Blackburn-born racer won 59 races and four World titles in the Superbike World Championship between 1988 and 2000, and would then go on to become known to an even wider audience, when he won the 2014 series of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

Fogarty is nevertheless a fan of his hometown club, and has used his knowledge of Blackburn to answer correctly when appearing on the show A Question of Sport in the past.

3 Matt Smith

Interestingly, Smith could well have been a footballer himself had things worked out differently, having been on the books of the likes of Leicester, Nottingham Forest and Northampton as a youngster.

However, injury brought a premature end to his career as a footballer, and Smith instead went onto become an actor, where he is now well known for his performances on a range of shows, including Doctor Who and The Crown.

He is though still a big fan of Rovers, with his comments on the club's position having been covered in the press in the past.

2 Lee Mack

Mack is arguably one of the most recognisable faces in British comedy, thanks to his wide range of appearances in a variety of genres.

As well as his stand-up appearances, the comedian often appears on television, featuring in everything from sitcoms such as Not Going Out to panel shows like Would I Lie To You.

He is also well known for his support of Blackburn, having identifed the club as the team he follows in several of his TV appearances.

1 Tim Farron

One figure from the political world known to follow Blackburn Rovers, is Tim Farron.

The former leader of the Liberal Democrats, Farron was born in Lancashire, and has supported the Ewood Park club for much of his life.

Indeed, the politician can often be found posting his thoughts on the club on Twitter, and Rovers were even his specialist subject when he appeared, and won, on Celebrity Mastermind in 2018.