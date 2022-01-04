Blackburn Rovers would be bang on the money if they made this transfer approach: Opinion

With Ian Poveda and Leighton Clarkson now out of the picture at Ewood Park, Blackburn Rovers could now revise their interest in bringing in some fresh faces on loan.

Tony Mowbray’s side have absolutely torn up what many would have expected of them before the season got underway and are now well in the race for promotion to the Premier League this term.

The goals of Ben Brereton Diaz combined with the form of Darragh Lenihan at the back has helped to create a great spine to the team, whilst the club has also relied heavily on a lot of their best young players such as Tyrhys Dolan.

It is however worth pointing out that loans remain a key part of the operation at Blackburn, with the likes of Reda Khadra having contributed significantly already.

Given that Poveda and Clarkson have now moved on, it is perhaps unsurprising to read that Rovers are once again keen on bringing Sheffield United’s Oliver Burke to Lancashire.

Burke was previously a target for Rovers on the final day of the previous window and is now seemingly back on their radar, as per a recent tweet by football journalist Alan Nixon.

Blackburn. Return for Ollie Burke loan move on the cards. Could not do it last deadline day. Got a month this time. Sheff U will let out on loan or cheap. May come down to player. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 2, 2022

The 13 time Scotland international has largely been out of the picture at Bramall Lane since then, with both Slavisa Jokanovic and now Paul Heckingbottom choosing to overlook the former Nottingham Forest man in favour of the club’s other attacking options.

Now it appears that the Blades would be more than open to allowing him to depart from their ranks, with their current manager looking to trim what is a very top heavy squad in the Steel City.

On the face of things, a move to Blackburn would greatly suit the forward, as Rovers are prone to utilising skillful and quick attacking players in various positions, as has been seen with the likes of Brereton Diaz, Sam Gallagher and Dolan, with the latter having sometimes played as a false nine.

Burke can operate through the centre or on either flank and would represent a fairly low risk deal due to the fact that he would only be moving to Ewood Park on a temporary basis.

Most importantly he would add depth in a key area of the pitch at a vital stage of the season, so it can be argued that Rovers really would be bang on the money if they firmed up their interest and got this deal over the line.