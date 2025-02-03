Blackburn Rovers have agreed a deal to sign Nottingham Forest attacker Emmanuel Dennis.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rovers are closing in on a move for the Nigerian, who was the subject of plenty of interest this month, with local reporter Elliott Jackson believing that it is a loan deal that has been agreed.

Dennis, who can operate as a striker and a winger, looks set to come in to improve an attack that needs strengthening before the window shuts, with Makhtar Gueye potentially set to benefit from having more competition for a starting spot at Ewood Park.

Watford and Sheffield Wednesday had also been linked with a move for the 27-year-old, who has spent time with the Hornets on two separate spells, playing on loan for Tom Cleverley's side last season.

Emmanuel Dennis' 2023/24 loan spell at Watford (All competitions) Appearances 18 Goals 4

That could have benefitted them in this race, and a forward is much-needed considering their lack of depth and quality in this area, especially with Vakoun Bayo now suspended.

But they don't look set to win the race for the attacker, who will clearly benefit from a move away from Forest.

He has failed to appear in a single matchday squad for the East Midlands side this season, which made a winter window move seem inevitable.

But this move has come right down to the fire, with less than three hours to go until the window closes, at the time of writing.

Emmanuel Dennis closing in on Blackburn Rovers move

Blackburn have agreed a deal to recruit Forest striker Dennis.

This is according to Romano, who believes the player is currently travelling to Lancashire for a medical, before putting pen to paper on a deal.

He looks set to remain in Lancashire for the remainder of the campaign - and could make a big difference for John Eustace's side in their quest to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Related Blackburn Rovers linked with move for Luton Town striker Cauley Woodrow has appeared on Rovers' radar, according to a recent update on X.

Blackburn Rovers should benefit from Emmanuel Dennis switch

Dennis is a very good striker to have at this level and he almost guarantees goals in the Championship.

However, it may take him some time to get up to speed and this is why Eustace needs to ease him in, rather than throw him at the deep end.

Thankfully for Rovers, Gueye is still fit at this stage and can be a real asset, with his stature working in his favour. He also scored on Friday, which would have boosted his confidence.

Dennis could play out wide if Gueye becomes undroppable - and the Nigerian's versatility will make him a particularly good signing.

This addition could make a real difference for the Lancashire side in their promotion quest.