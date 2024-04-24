Highlights Blackburn Rovers' Championship status remains uncertain after a tumultuous season under new head coach, John Eustace.

Struggling to secure victories, Rovers are fighting to avoid relegation while also considering the future of key out-of-contract players.

Tyrhys Dolan's impressive performance this season has attracted transfer interest, potentially resulting in a crucial decision for Blackburn's future.

Blackburn Rovers are yet to confirm their Championship status this season after a turbulent campaign off the pitch at Ewood Park.

Rovers sacked head coach, Jon Dahl Tomasson, in February after a run of poor results, with former Birmingham City boss, John Eustace, replacing him at the helm.

While there has been a slight improvement in results since the 44-year-old's arrival, seven draws in his 15 games in charge have seen the Lancashire club pulled into the relegation battle, sitting three points outside the bottom three with two games of the campaign remaining.

Ensuring their second tier status will be at the forefront of the players' and coaches minds, but plans for next season will be tentatively under way as they look to build on what has been a disappointing campaign in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers players out of contract in the summer

As the season comes to its conclusion, focus will be put towards the players coming to the end of their contracts at Ewood Park.

There are four players permanently contracted that see their deals expire with the Lancashire club at the end of this term.

Sam Gallagher, John Fleck, Kyle McFadzean and Tyrhys Dolan are all free to leave at the end of the season, while Yasin Ayari, Andrew Moran, Ben Chrisene and Billy Koumetio will all return to their parent clubs.

But Rovers have an option to extend Dolan's stay at the club for a further year, having signed a new three-year deal in February 2021, and if new terms are unable to be reached, there is almost a certainty that it will be triggered given his performances this season.

Tyrhys Dolan's Blackburn Rovers statistics

Since arriving from Preston North End, the 22-year-old is close to bettering his most prolific season in a Rovers shirt as he continues to prove his importance to the side.

Dolan has five goals and four assists in 34 appearances this term, one less than he managed for the entirety of last campaign, with his versatility across the forward line utilised by Eustace since he arrived in Lancashire.

While a lot of the plaudits will go to the division's top scorer, Sammie Szmodics, the former Manchester City academy product has become an integral part of this Blackburn side, with his absence in December and January evident in their league results.

Of the games Dolan was unable to feature in after picking up a knee injury against Birmingham, Rovers picked up just five points from a possible 30, but marked his return to the side with two goals against Stoke City to give Eustace his first win in charge.

In recent years, Blackburn have let an array of attacking talent leave the club on a free transfer, most recently being Ben Brereton Diaz as he completed a move to Villarreal last year, and they may feel that the best option for moving forward is to potentially discuss an exit for the 22-year-old to avoid losing yet another talented player for nothing.

In November, it was reported by the Lancashire Telegraph that Dolan had put a pause on contract talks to focus on his form.

Since, nothing has been spoken about in terms of extending his stay at Ewood Park, but there has been links to a potential move away from Rovers.

It was reported ahead of the 2022/23 season that both Celtic and Rangers were keen on a deal for the Blackburn forward, while in the most recent transfer window, Luton Town were considering a move for the 22-year-old, with nothing eventually materialising.

But with his form this term and the current situation he finds himself in at the club, you would expect Rovers to cash in should a reasonable offer be tabled to them.

While losing a player of Dolan's quality would be a huge miss, the possibility of losing him on a free transfer would be financially impactful when searching for his replacement.