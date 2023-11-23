Highlights Blackburn Rovers may never be able to match the signing of Alan Shearer, who became a club legend and helped them win the Premier League.

Even their record signing, Andy Cole, couldn't reach the same heights as Shearer at the club.

Given their current position in the Championship table, it seems unlikely that Blackburn will be able to sign a player as successful as Shearer in the near future.

Blackburn Rovers signed Alan Shearer for a then British transfer record fee of £3.6 million in July 1992 and you'd imagine they'll struggle to ever match that move.

The iconic forward went on to become a Rovers legend, forming a deadly strike partnership with Chris Sutton in what became known as the SAS, who famously helped the club lift the Premier League title in 1995.

At the time, Blackburn's triumph was the greatest underdog story the Premier League had ever seen and this would stand until 2016 when Leicester City lifted the greatest prize English football has to offer in an unbelievable tale which went even beyond their own supporters' wildest dreams.

Shearer's goal-scoring record for the Lancashire outfit was nothing short of incredible, as the former England man bagged 130 goals in 171 appearances.

In fact, 112 of Shearer's Premier League record of 260 goals came in Blackburn colours in a fondly remembered spell in the North West and the legend is also Rovers' club record goal scorer with Jordan Rhodes in a distant second.

Blackburn may never repeat their Shearer feat

At the time, the £3.6 million Rovers paid for the man who is possibly their greatest ever player was an astronomical fee, but the all-time great was worth every penny and the Blackburn faithful will never forget the Premier League trophy Shearer helped bring to Ewood Park.

It is difficult to envisage Rovers ever making a more successful signing, not least because there's a good chance they may never win the Premier League again.

Even the club's record signing Andy Cole, who they bought for a fee of £7.6 million in 2001, according to the Guardian, did not reach the lofty heights of Shearer's success at the club.

It must be said though, that Cole did impress in a three-year spell at Ewood Park and scored 37 goals in 100 appearances, including the winner in the 2002 League Cup final at the Millennium Stadium.

But if even a fellow Premier League legend such as Andy Cole did not match Shearer's success at Rovers, then it is difficult to see a time when the club will ever bring a better signing through the doors.

Furthermore, Rovers have been in the Championship ever since their relegation from the top-flight in 2012 and therefore do not have the same sort of pull they had in the transfer market when they signed Shearer.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

And given Rovers' current position in the Championship table, it is difficult to see Jon Dahl Tomasson's side gaining promotion this campaign, although they are only four points behind the play-offs, so it may be some time yet before the club are capable of signing a Shearer-esque player.

Rovers are not incapable of performing well in the transfer market and have actually made some very astute deals but Shearer was just such a sensational signing, a Premier League title winner, and a buy that Blackburn may never top.