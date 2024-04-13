With just a handful of Championship games left, clubs will have begun looking at players from other clubs in a bid to bolster their squads in the summer.

Blackburn Rovers are no different, and after a disappointing campaign, they'll be looking to bounce back again next season.

One player they were keen on in January was Swansea City striker Jerry Yates, but they were unable to get a deal over the line for the ex-Blackpool man.

Yates only joined Swansea City last summer, and Rovers were keen on a loan move for the 27-year-old, but Swansea were only willing to sell.

However, circumstances may have changed since then, and Blackburn may be in a position to try and sign Yates again this summer.

With this in mind, Blackburn Rovers could have a close eye on Swansea City in the weeks to come.

Blackburn Rovers' interest in Jerry Yates

It's not unfair to say that Jerry Yates has been underwhelming at Swansea City this season, but has shown in the past that he can be a quality Championship striker.

It was always going to be tough replacing Joel Piroe at Swansea, and Yates hasn't been as prolific as many people expected him to be when he moved to Swansea in the summer.

This means that it wasn't a huge surprise when there was talk of him leaving Swansea in January, and had Blackburn been able to stump up cash for a permanent fee, he could well have left the club after just six months.

January 2024 wasn't the first time that Blackburn have been linked with the Doncaster-born striker, with it being reported that Rovers were keen to bring him to the club in 2021 after he had fired Blackpool to Championship promotion.

The hierarchy at Ewood Park are clearly big fans of Yates, and perhaps a move to Blackburn could be what's needed for Yates to get his career back on track.

However, a big sticking point could be finances, and Swansea reportedly wanted a transfer fee of £2.5million for the striker in January.

With Blackburn's owners, Venky's, not in the healthiest of financial states, it's perhaps unlikely that they can stump up that sort of money for the player, but Swansea's stance may change come the summer, so it's certainly worth re-visiting from Blackburn's point of view.

A fresh start for Jerry Yates at Blackburn could be perfect for all parties

Jerry Yates showed he can be a quality Championship player, despite playing in a poor side with Blackpool, so that should give Blackburn and any other interested clubs faith that he's worth signing.

It may not have worked out for the player at Swansea, but just because it didn't work out for him at one club doesn't mean he's a bad player.

Despite playing in a side that finished 23rd in the Championship last season, Yates scored 14 league goals in 41 appearances, and showed how good he could be.

Jerry Yates' time at Blackpool - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2020/21 54 23 9 2021/22 42 8 3 2022/23 43 15 6 TOTAL 139 46 18

Expectations were that he'd surpass that tally playing in a better side at Swansea, but it hasn't worked out, and it could be time for the club to cut their losses on him this summer.

Sometimes it just doesn't work out at a certain club, and the player shouldn't be too disheartened by his poor season at Swansea.

If Blackburn can afford a deal to sign him this summer, it makes sense to pursue it and a move to Ewood Park could well get Yates' career back on track next season.