Despite Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion occupying the Championship's play-off places, they will be looking nervously over their shoulders at the in-form QPR and Coventry City during the last 13 league games.

The race for the Championship play-offs is always a thrilling affair, as teams engage in a fierce battle until the final day for a coveted top-six spot. With promotion to the Premier League on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The excitement stems from the unpredictable nature of the competition, where momentum and form can rapidly shift. That has been particularly true of this season as well, with the race wide open heading into matchday 34.

The prize is obvious for those making the play-offs, given that it's a chance to secure the financial windfall and prestige of Premier League football. Even clubs that enter the play-offs in weaker form can find themselves at Wembley, one game away from the top-flight, adding to the drama and intensity.

But the race itself is dramatic enough, and there has been no shortage of twists and turns in the Championship this season. The highest drama may be yet to come as it is usually saved for the play-offs, which conclude with the final at Wembley.

By winning the so-called ‘richest game in football’ at Wembley, with millions expected to tune in for the EFL's main event of the year which is famously worth nearly £200 million to the side that wins, the EFL play-off race never fails to deliver the drama and entertainment befitting what is on the line for the chasing pack.

Players will get their chance to write their name into club folklore as both heroes and villains in the run-in but also the finals as well, while it's an occasion that, for both good and bad, fans will never forget for those that make it to Wembley.

The Championship play-off race

The promotion race has four clear leaders at the top of the division, which has been the case for some time now. However, numerous clubs will be eyeing the final two spots inside the top six, with 11 clubs in the race at present, including down to as far as 15th.

Blackburn are the favourites given their points tally, while they are hoping to secure their place after a busy January transfer window and following the good work of John Eustace for the first two thirds of the campaign.

Though managerless at present, finalising a place is still a real ask when Blackburn are compared with the competition in the race for a play-off place in 2024/25. Many clubs around them have deeper squads and more stability in terms of having a manager in place.

Their cushion to seventh is healthy at present, which cannot be said of the other side occupying a place in the top six. What had all the possibilities of a romantic return with Tony Mowbray back at the helm of West Brom after 16 years away has so far left more to be desired as his second spell has begun with two wins two draws and three losses.

Although Albion's destiny very much still resides within their own hands, the Baggies faltering form has left a slew of sides breathing down their necks. After their scintillating start to the 2024/25 campaign where they took 16 points from their first six games, the club looked well-placed to finish at least in the top six.

But since the defensive injury crisis sidelined both senior centre-backs Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley stalled Baggies' promotion progress, it is now less clear and expected to be fiercely competitive.

As we approach March and the business end of the campaign, things are hotting up in the play-off race, which looks almost certain to go all the way to the wire. Games against one another are likely to be vital, with many sides likely to take points off one another as the games count down.

That theme could continue this weekend, with Middlesbrough and Bristol City facing off, alongside Coventry City and Preston North End, too.

Championship play-off contenders (as of 20/02/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 33 +8 51 6 West Brom 33 +11 48 7 Coventry City 33 +3 47 8 Bristol City 33 +4 46 9 Sheffield Wednesday 33 -4 45 10 Watford 33 -5 45 11 Middlesbrough 32 +7 44 12 Norwich City 33 +6 44 13 QPR 33 -2 44 14 Millwall 33 -1 42 15 Preston North End 33 -4 42

The teams most likely to overtake West Brom and Blackburn Rovers

For many, Middlesbrough are one of the favourites despite their form. Boro are 11th in the Championship table and four points below the top six ahead of Friday night's trip to Bristol City, who are also in the chasing pack.

Boro have struggled with consistency on a game-to-game basis throughout the campaign so far, with season-long inconsistent results and performances that have hamstrung them in their pursuit of potentially solidifying their place inside the top six.

That's despite having, arguably, the strongest squad outside of the top four in the Championship, and a manager who knows how to get plenty out of impressive attacking players. That hasn't been consistent but many neutrals expect an upturn in form at some stage.

With the Championship play-offs still within touching distance heading into the second-half of the season, Norwich will be one of a cluster of sides aiming to finish in the top six come the end of the campaign. They are perhaps the other side with the strongest squad to choose from, particularly in attacking areas.

They currently sit mid-table in the Championship, but are just four points from sixth, so could well clinch a play-off spot by May if Borja Sainz and Josh Sargent are firing consistently. However, neither side can compete with the form and consistency of other clubs in the mix.

Over the last 10 games, only Sheffield United (22) and Leeds United (24) have picked up more points than Coventry City (20), who have won six of their last seven, with the one defeat coming against the very impressive Leeds side. The recent purple patch under Frank Lampard has them incredibly well-placed for a play-off berth.

The Sky Blues have the wind in their sails as they move towards the final quarter of the league season, and are just one point behind West Brom, who currently occupy the final place in the top six. The timing of their recent revival could be perfect, but similar can also be said of QPR.

They look like a far more established team under Marti Cifuentes and you can tell that the Spaniard's project is heading in the right direction. Only the current top three have had better form over the last 20 games than his QPR side, with Sunderland fifth during that period.

It's good company to have kept for an extended period, having lost just four times in the last 18 league fixtures since a 2-0 defeat to Leeds at Elland Road. It is a continuation of Cifuentes' impressive work after last season when they appeared to be in all sorts of trouble when they started the season woefully under the guidance of Gareth Ainsworth.

However, his sacking and the arrival of Cifuentes prompted a fightback and the performances and results have been impressive and improving for an extended period for both the QPR and Coventry sides in 2025. It means Blackburn and West Brom should be fearing the worst over the coming weeks, as well as plenty of the chasing pack around the in-form pair.

That said, from QPR and Cov's perspective, even if they don’t manage to secure one of the final two play-off spots, it’s clear they are making progress. With a bit of financial backing off the pitch, they could start to establish themselves as one of the Championship’s leading sides in the years to come next season, too.

Experience and know-how will be crucial in crunch matches, with form just one factor. However, irrespective of the results in the final three months of 2024/25, recent form and consistency is promising for Lampard and Cifuentes, and it's a trend many other teams will be worried about continuing for much longer.