Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Blackburn Rovers should be worried about a potential approach from West Brom for manager John Eustace, as rumours continue to circulate regarding the vacancy at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies remain without a manager after Carlos Corberan departed for his hometown club Valencia more than a week ago, with interim boss Chris Brunt keeping the Black Country outfit in the top six chase.

Meanwhile, Rovers have had an equally impressive first half of the season under Eustace, with the Lancashire outfit level on points with Albion, but with a game in hand over their promotion rivals.

Championship table (5th-7th) Team P GD Pts 5 Middlesbrough 25 11 40 6 West Bromwich Albion 25 11 39 7 Blackburn Rovers 24 6 39 (As of January 3rd, 2025)

But with such an attractive job at West Brom still on the table heading into the new year, Blackburn boss Eustace has been linked with a return to the West Midlands, according to journalist Alex Crook, who informed talkSPORT on 1st January about the latest developments.

Palmer makes verdict on Eustace future

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer believes Eustace could be tempted for a switch to the Black Country, but only if he is backed by the new owners during the January transfer window.

Palmer said: “West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers both sit on 39 points, but Blackburn have a game in hand and if they win that then they will leapfrog West Brom into a play-off place.

“John Eustace has done a fantastic job both at Birmingham City and now at Blackburn, and I understand the circumstances between Blackburn and West Brom are very similar, so it’s a choice of what project he believes in more.

“The situation at West Brom of why they lost the manager was because Carlos Corberan wasn’t able to have the funds to bring players in who could take them to the next level, and it seems to be a similar situation at Blackburn.

“I love West Brom, it’s my club and I want to see them back in the Premier League. The owners have brought some stability, but they now need to invest.

“West Brom have drawn 12 games this season and being 10 points off Burnley, they would have only needed three wins in that time to be in an automatic promotion race.

“They’ve only lost four games, and they’re very tight defensively, but they lack a goalscorer, and if John Eustace was to jump ship from Blackburn, then he would want assurances from West Brom. There is stability now, but he will need the money to kick on and try and get them back into the Premier League.

“Blackburn should be worried given West Brom are in a similar place to them, but the club jumped in to give Eustace a chance when Birmingham City let him down, and Eustace is a loyal person, so he won’t be swayed easily by the speculation.”

John Eustace future could decide Blackburn Rovers’ fate

If Blackburn wish to stay in the chase for a return to the Premier League, then they must keep Eustace at all costs and steer him away from the links to West Brom.

The 45-year-old is once again showing the quality of his management to progress the club into the promotion mix just like he did with Birmingham, and the club will only continue to grow under his leadership in the coming months.

However, if Albion identify Eustace as their man and can convince him about the project under the Bilkul ownership, then it may be difficult to stop his head from turning about a return to the Midlands.

Whether Eustace remains in charge or leaves for pastures new will have serious implications on the remainder of Blackburn’s season, so January is sure to be filled with anxiety for all connected at Ewood Park.