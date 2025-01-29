Former Blackburn Rovers defender Wes Brown has offered his verdict on Tyrhys Dolan's contract situation at Ewood Park, with a summer exit appearing increasingly likely for the talented winger.

Although results have taken a turn for the worse as of late, Blackburn have still enjoyed a strong and competitive season against all odds, having been widely tipped to struggle following the summer departure of star forward Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town.

John Eustace's side are in seventh place after 29 games, just two points shy of sixth-placed Middlesbrough. But popular boss Eustace is facing considerable difficulty in retaining the services of Dolan, who is out of contract in the summer and is seemingly edging closer to a free transfer exit.

As per reports, the 23-year-old has been involved in "protracted discussions" for more than 12 months regarding a new contract, although Blackburn now expect Dolan to assess his options at the end of the season and leave Ewood Park as a free agent.

Blackburn, of course, would be due compensation owing to Dolan's age, though that fee will likely pale in comparison to what could have been collected in the market for a player who has already made close to 200 competitive appearances.

Dolan's inconsistency and lack of direct goal output have both been called into question by Blackburn supporters, but the versatile attacker is undoubtedly talented and an exit on a free would be a blow for the Lancashire outfit.

Wes Brown's verdict on Tyrhys Dolan, Blackburn Rovers contract situation

Brown cited the increase in player power when offering his verdict on Dolan's contract situation, the expected outcome of which he believes will be "sad" for Blackburn. The ex-Manchester United and England international defender wound down his playing career with Blackburn during the 2016/17 season, where he made five appearances before hanging up his boots following another brief stay at Indian top-flight outfit Kerala Blasters the following term.

"To lose anyone for nothing [would be a blow]," Brown exclusively told Football League World, speaking on behalf of NewBettingSites.uk.

"It’s a shame but that’s how football has gone, the player has the power and it would maybe be even more difficult to offer him a big contract as well.

"When things like this happen in football, it’s sad for the club.

Tyrhys Dolan's Blackburn Rovers stats by season via FotMob, as of January 28 Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 40 3 2 2021/22 36 5 3 2022/23 48 6 7 2023/24 39 5 4 2024/25 29 2 3

"He would be a big miss."

John Eustace, Blackburn Rovers are fighting a losing battle with Tyrhys Dolan

Naturally, Blackburn are keen to keep hold of Dolan beyond his current terms and Eustace detailed his desire to do so last month, with the boss explaining how retaining the forward would be a "statement of intent" from the club.

But he will surely recognise that the chances of securing an outcome are increasingly slim.

Dolan appears intent on heading out of the exit door come the summer and it could even be argued Blackburn may want to entertain a sale in what remains of this month's transfer window in order to collect a fee for him, although only they will know how that could measure up to the compensation sum they will be entitled to.

Nonetheless, it's a real shame for Blackburn, who could do without the saga as they bid to seal a shock play-off finish. You do feel as though the best is very much yet to come from Dolan, and it would sting to see him unlock his potential elsewhere.