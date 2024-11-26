Blackburn Rovers have taken non-league talent Takura Sambizi on trial as they weigh up whether to offer the winger a professional contract.

The youngster is not a name that fans will know, as he currently plays for North West Counties Football League Premier Division side Irlam FC, where he has enjoyed a strong season, with Sambizi already on double figures for goals.

Such form appears to have attracted attention from clubs higher up the pyramid, as reporter Alan Nixon revealed that Sambizi is training with Rovers.

Blackburn consider deal for Takura Sambizi

The update states that the attacker has been training with Blackburn as he looks to earn a deal, and he was involved for the U21s as they took on Morecambe’s U21 side on Tuesday afternoon.

Whilst his name wasn’t listed on the teamsheet, the club did reveal they had a trialist in the XI, so it was presumably Sambizi, who got 45 minutes under his belt before he was replaced.

The Championship outfit will be in no rush to make a decision on whether to sign Sambizi, and they also don’t have to wait until January, as he is not with a professional club right now, so he could be signed outside the window.

Blackburn’s coaching team must be trusted with Takura Sambizi deal

Obviously, even if Sambizi does join, he is not someone who is going to make his mark for John Eustace’s side straight away, as he is sure to link up with the U21s initially.

Given where he is playing, we can’t really say too much about Sambizi or whether he would fit in, but the positive aspect for Blackburn is that they have been able to bring him in on trial.

That has allowed the coaching team to see Sambizi in close quarters, and they will see how he has handled stepping up into what will be a new environment for him.

So, fans will just have to trust their judgement, and if it is decided that he should warrant a contract, whether that’s short-term or long-term, then the coaching team will be supported.

They know what it takes to be successful at this level, and Sambizi clearly has talent that saw him come on their radar, and he will be hoping that he can continue to do that in training.

Blackburn are right to have an eye on the future

This isn’t the sort of signing that will particularly excite the Blackburn fans, as they are doing very well under John Eustace this season, and there will be hope that they can bring in some quality in January to help sustain a play-off push.

Championship Table (As of 26/11/24) Team P GD Pts 6 West Brom 16 7 26 7 Watford 16 1 26 8 Millwall 16 5 24 9 Blackburn Rovers 16 2 22

But, it’s also a positive that the club are looking to the future, and they are right to send scouts to non-league, as we know there are good players at that level.

It would be a great story if Sambizi could replicate some of the big success stories over the years, with Jamie Vardy the obvious one.

So, it will be interesting to see if anything comes of this, and how Sambizi’s career plays out if he makes the step up, whether it’s with Blackburn or elsewhere.