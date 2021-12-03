Blackburn Rovers weighing up transfer decision

Blackburn Rovers are said to be considering the possibility of loaning out Aynsley Pears in January, as per a recent report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has played back up to Rovers number one Thomas Kaminski for pretty much the entire season so far and has been patiently waiting for his chance.

With Kaminski having recently sustained a muscle injury in his stomach, the 23-year-old shot stopper could be set to make his first start of the season this weekend in the Lancashire derby against Preston North End at Ewood Park on Saturday.

However this hasn’t stopped Rovers boss Tony Mowbray from suggesting that the keeper could be allowed to leave on loan in the new year:

“I’ve discussed with him only last week about the potential of him going out on loan in January, but we’ll have to see how Thomas is and what that means for us.”

Pears only joined Blackburn in October of last year from Middlesbrough and has had to bide his time in order to get a chance under Mowbray.

The keeper has a contract at Ewood Park which expires in the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

This could be the perfect move for Pears at this stage of his career as he isn’t getting the game time he needs right now with Rovers.

A loan to either a fellow Championship club or League One side could be greatly beneficial to him as he looks to continue along his development pathway.

Blackburn do also have the likes of Jordan Eastham to call upon as back up for Kaminski, whilst there are some of their younger keepers who could receive a call up to the first team if required.

All in all it makes sense for all parties involved if Pears makes a temporary move elsewhere.